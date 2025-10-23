EGENCO’s Salima Solar Power Plant construction project on course in the diversification of sources of energy generation

* It is in phases of 10 megawatts (MW) for 1st phase; 10MW for 2nd phase and 30MW for the 3rd, making a total of 50MW

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Salima Solar Power Plant at Nanjoka, which Chint Electric Co. Ltd started constructing in July 2024 for Energy Generation Company (EGENCO), is on course as part of the company’s plans to diverse sources of energy in order to increase power onto the national grid.

At the site visit yesterday in Salima, EGENCO Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Maxon Chitawo told the media that the three hydro power generation — Nkula, Kapichira and Tedzani in the Lower Shire — come along with some risks that require intensive maintenance, which lead to load shedding since the plants need to be shutdown for repairs.

“So we came up with the robust plans to move away from the Lower Shire and established the Salima Solar Power Plant, which is in phases of 10 megawatts (MW) for 1st phase; 10MW for 2nd phase and 30MW for the 3rd, making a total of 50MW.

“We also have a robust battery power storage, which will be used even when sunlight is not available, whose lifespan is for five years,” said Chitawo, adding that five of EGENCO’s engineers were on site right from the start of construction to be equipped on how the plant can be maintained.

He also assured the public that load shedding would soon be over as soon as EGENCO completes maintenance works on one of the generation plants in the Lower Shire, whose spare parts were procured from Austria and expected to be shipped into the country by end of this month.

“Two of the plants also underwent some maintenance but have now been completed and are online,” he said. “We are now concentrating on the remaining one, which we will complete as soon as the spare parts have been shipped in.

The solar plant is on a 110 hectares of land to accommodate the over 22,000 solar panels. Another energy diversification that is under EGENCO’s plans is the 300MW coal-fired power plant at Kammwamba, Zalewa in Neno district, which the company described as a game-changer in the country’s energy sector and economy.