DStv, GOtv to spotlight female‑led films, series, reality shows throughout International Women’s Month

By Duncan Mlanjira

In celebration of International Women’s Month, CANAL+ and MultiChoice, through DStv and GOtv, will throughout the period spotlight female‑led films, series, reality shows and global cultural moments that reflect the brilliance and complexity of modern womanhood.

A statement from CANAL+ and MultiChoice take cognizance that “across Africa and beyond, women continue to shape and elevate the stories that define our societies” — thus in celebration of International Women’s Month, tribute will be paid “to the storytellers, athletes, mothers, creators, leaders and icons whose voices inspire millions of households across the continent”.

“The African entertainment industry is driven by women, actresses, directors, screenwriters and producers who bring depth and authenticity to every production.

“From captivating telenovelas and popular comedies to powerful drama series, female talent remains at the heart of the stories most loved by viewers on CANAL+ Group of channels.”

In sport, CANAL+ recognises that “women redefine competition and excellence — on the field, behind the mic or in leadership. From football to tennis and athletics, women in sport don’t just participate, they elevate the game and inspire the next generation.”

CANAL+ and its subsidiary MultiChoice have thus chosen to celebrate the achievements of women through a dedicated campaign; ‘We are… because she is’ — a variation of the African philosophy of Ubuntu (‘I am because we are’), specifically adapted to highlight how the success and progress of the industry and community are built on the talent and strength of women.

Among the highlights of the moments that reflect the brilliance and complexity of modern womanhood, DStv and GOtv have a powerful lineup of female‑driven stories, that include:

* Inimba S2: Weekends at 20h30 on Mzansi Magic. This season begins with the Bikitsha and Ngcukana families reuniting for a celebration of love, but the arrival of Lazarus’s cousin Azande sparks a quiet battle for succession within the Ngcukana Empire. Zenande Mfenyana returns as Thumeka, navigating grief while reclaiming her dignity; and

* LAW, LOVE AND BETRAYAL S2: Sundays at 20h00 on Mzansi Magic. Ayanda (Pearl Modiadie) is Gumede & Associates’ new boss but she has everyone gunning for her, from her former mentor to Nkabinde Inc’s new advocate.

* MGIDI MOMS S1: Sundays from 29 March at 6pm on Mzansi Magic. Mgidi Moms is a first-of-its-kind reality series that explores the coming-of-age journey of Xhosa boys as they transition into manhood through initiation. each episode is told from a perspective of a new zibazana, the mother of the initiate, who supports her son every step of the way.

Viewers can also look forward to international titles such as:

* Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot transforms Diana Prince into a modern icon of female heroism – fearless, compassionate, and profoundly powerful;

* Ocean’s Eight: An all‑female ensemble executes a brilliant, stylish heist. Smart, strategic and unapologetically led by women;

* Say Yes to the Dress: Weekdays at 18h00 on TLC (centered on women making bold, identity‑defining choices;

* Sister Wives S13: Monday’s at 22h00 on TLC exploring personal agency and independence;

* Be My Guest with Ina Garten: Thursdays at 17h00 on Food Network, which blends culinary storytelling with intimate personal journeys;

* Miss Congeniality 2-Armed and Fabulous: Wednesday March 11 at 20:30 on MM3. Sandra Bullock blends comedy and courage as an FBI agent redefining what feminine strength looks like;

* AEW-Women of Dynamite & Collision: Saturdays and Sunday’s at 10h00 on TNT Africa where female wrestlers take command of powerful in‑ring storylines;

* Lucy: Friday March 20 at 20h00 on MM4 (DStv Channel 108): Scarlett Johansson delivers a fierce rise into unstoppable power, challenging every limitation placed on her.