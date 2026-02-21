Deborah Henry on fire as she scores hat-trick in Scorchers 8-1 trouncing of Lesotho at COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026

* The NBM Women’s Premiership’s Golden Boot winner made her debut appearance for the Scorchers in the 0-2 loss to South Africa as an 84th minute substitute

* Scored her first international goal in the 9th minute, her second a minute later and completed her hat-trick in the 45+1′

* The Scorchers need to win their last game against Angola on Tuesday hoping for best runners-up qualification for the semifinals

* It will definitely be a grudge match against Angola, whom the Malawi Scorchers beat 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for the first-ever WAfCON qualification

By Duncan Mlanjira

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership’s Golden Boot winner, Deborah Henry was on fire this afternoon in Polokwane, South Africa in her second international appearance, scoring a hat-trick in the first half when Malawi Scorchers trounced Lesotho 8-1 in the send Group A match of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026.

Deborah, whose exploits in the inaugural NBM Women’s Premiership helped Silver Strikers Ladies clinch the title in which she scored 23 goals, made her debut for the Scorchers on Wednesday in the 0-2 loss to South Africa as an 84th minute substitute.

This afternoon, coach Lovemore Fazili made some changes for this second game, bringing in to the starting line Deborah Henry, Chikondi Gondwe and Vanessa Chikupila — putting on the bench Vitumbiko Mkandawire, Madyina Ngulube and Chisomo Banda, whom he had entrusted the responsibility in the first match — alongside Mercy Sikelo in goals; Chimwemwe Madise as captain, Tendai Grace Sani, Sarah Mulimbika, Leticia Chinyamula, Ireen Khumalo, Rose Alufundika and Benadeta Mkandawire.

According to match bulletins posted by FAM Media on its Facebook account, Deborah scored her first international goal in the 9th minute, after Ireen Khumalo had taken the Scorchers to a 3rd minute lead with a beautiful strike, scoring from the halfway line.

In the 9th minute, a beautiful pass from Vanessa Chikupila found Deborah, who finished it well to lead 2-0 and she made it 3-0 a minute later — again Chikupila setting up Deborah.

Chikupila then claimed hers in the 38th minute after a lovely flick from Chikondi Gondwe set her up perfectly to make it 4-0 before Ireen Khumalo claiming her brace in the 43rd through a brilliantly taken direct free-kick from just outside the box.

Deborah claimed her hat-trick in the 45+1’ when she finished off a pass from Chikondi Gondwe to go for the half time recess leading 6-0.

Coach Fazili could now afford to pull out two-goal scorer Ireen Khumalo when he made changes soon after resumption, as well as bringing in Olivia Phikani and Vitumbiko Mkandawire, who claimed the 7th goal in the 50th minute as the Scorchers continued to run riot.

Substitute Olivia Phikani made it 7-0 in the 56th, curling in from a short corner as the Scorchers continued their dominance that afforded the coach to make a further change by bringing in Mary Chavinda for Sarah Mlimbika.

After Lesotho pulled one back in the 72nd minute, Fazili also had the luxury to replace first-choice goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo for Yamikani Kaonga as the Scorchers went on to win 8-1.

After beating the Scorchers 2-0 in the opening Group A match on Wednesday, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana have gone to take leadership of the pool by beating Angola with the same 2-0 margin.

The Scorchers now need to win their last game against Angola on Tuesday hoping for best runners-up qualification for the semifinals as only group winners and one best runners-up will qualify for the last four.

It will definitely be a grudge match on Tuesday, as Angola, whom the Malawi Scorchers beat 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for the first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations WAfCON qualifiers, will be out for revenge as well as fighting for the best runners-up spot.

It was the Scorchers 3rd loss to Banyana Banyana in under a year following two during FIFA Window for friendlies in April last year to test strength ahead of their WAfCON 2026 qualifiers against Angola.

Meanwhile, 2025 champions Zambia began the defence of their COSAFA Women’s Championship crown with a dominant display when Copper Queens ran out 3-0 winners against Botswana Group B.

In the other Group B match, Zimbabwe beat eSwatini 2-0 while in the three-team Group C, Namibia opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mozambique on Friday. The other Group C opponents are Madagascar, who take on Namibia on Monday.



The results and fixtures

Wednesday, February 18

Group A: Lesotho 3-1 Angola; South Africa 2-0 Malawi

Thursday, February 19

Group B: eSwatini 0-2 Zimbabwe; Zambia 3-0 Botswana

Friday, February 20

Group C: Mozambique 0-2 Namibia

Today, February 21

Group A: South Africa 2-0 Angola; Malawi 8-1 Lesotho

Tomorrow, February 22

Group B: Botswana vs eSwatini (12h00); Zambia vs Zimbabwe (15h00)

Monday, February 23

Group C: Namibia vs Madagascar (15h00)

Tuesday, February 24

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Botswana (12h00); Zambia vs eSwatini (12h00)

Group A: South Africa vs Lesotho (15h00); Angola vs Malawi (15h00)

Wednesday, February 25

Group C: Mozambique vs Madagascar (15h00)

Friday, February 27

Semi-finals: Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (12h00)

Semi-finals: Winner Group A vs Best Runner-up (15h00)

Sunday, March 1

* Third-place playoff (12h00)

* Final (15h00) @ New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

