Chimwemwe Chimwaza wins his second 2026 NBS Bank Monthly Mug; Ladies April title goes to Deborah Lazaro

Chimwaza receives his trophy and cash prize from NBS Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, Victoria Chanza

* As former Cabinet Minister Felix Mlusu celebrates his 76th birthday by winning the Senior Golfers category

* The tournament also had special category of Pro-Am participated by the country’s top professional golfers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Playing off handicap 9, Chimwemwe Chimwaza posted a gross score of 80 and nett 71 to win the April NBS Bank Monthly Mug at Country Club Limbe (CCL), his second after attaining the January title — while the ladies category went to handicap 18 Deborah Lazaro on 89 gross and nett 71.

Chimwaza’s runner-up was David Nyirenda, playing off handicap 12, who grossed 84 and nett 72 with handicap 10 Innocent Tumeyo clinching the third place having posted gross 84 and nett 74. Tumeyo also won the Longest Drive award.

In the ladies category, Deborah Lazaro also won the award of Nearest-to-the-Pin and her runner-up in the Mug title was handicap 24 Mercy Kamanga with gross of 100 and nett 76 while Satakwao Zuze (handicap 32) was 3rd with gross 108 and nett 76.

The tournament at the nine-hole CCL course, attracted a record field of 116 golfers played over two days, which accommodated other categories of Senior Golfers, a Professional-Amateur (Pro-Am) and a young golfers’ Developmental grade.

Former Cabinet Minister Felix Mlusu (handicap 14) celebrated his 76th birthday by winning the Senior Golfers category with a gross score of 93 and nett 74; Don Whayo (handicap 19) came 2nd with gross 95 and nett 76 with Wiseman Kabwaza (handicap 20) on 3rd with gross 97 and nett 77.

Mlusu was not present to receive his trophy as he was hosting a birthday party along with other senior golfers

Top performances by the professional golfers was also recorded and honoured, which was won by Rashid Salimu, beating a field that had top ranked Paul Chidale, Adam Sailesi, Simeon Moses and others.

Salimu said he felt so elated and excited to have beaten Chidale, but was quick to say that he honoured because it is Chidale himself who encourages him to be consistent with his game.

Interestingly, Chidale is also nurturing two siblings, Winess and Samson, who came 1st and 2nd in the young golfers’ Developmental category.

The April winner, Chimwaza, took cognizance that the NBS Bank Monthly Mugs are an attraction that makes golfers prepare well — thus yesterday’s tournament brought the best.

“This was a very challenging day because of wet weather,” he said. “There were showers as well as winds and due to the wet surface, the ball was just dropping dead without rolling, which made me adjust to the weather.

“I experienced a number of bad holes but I adjusted on back nine. Overall I had 12 pars, 3 birdies and some double bogeys — not a bad day out on the course.”

Meanwhile, NBS Bank also took opportunity to market its recent innovation of Family Banking, which is designed to serve every member of the family, with the goal of building and preserving generational wealth.

NBS Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, Victoria Chanza, who presided over the Monthly Mug presentation ceremony, emphasised that every golfer who participated in the tournament was a winner because “there was “something special of their gathering”.

“This not just about participating to win, or to exercise, but the spirit of camaraderie that you all attach to this tournament and to every other competitions — that is being family. Family is not just about blood, it is what you all enjoy here.

“We all come from a family setting and today, we are enticing you to what NBS Bank has on offer, the Family Banking, for you to consider joining,” she said of the account that embraces each of the spouse’s account as well as children’s savings into one.

She encouraged the golfers, and the national at large, that the Family Banking is an opportunity for families to inculcate a saving culture amongst children, and that parents don’t need to be sending cash when the need arises but by depositing straight into their accounts as one system.

“This is a tailored financial solution to the family, which can be used to get a loan at a maximum of K400 million,” she said.

The Family Banking aims at building inter-generational wealth that supports national transformation as the bank is responding to the changing customer needs to position itself in line with MW2063 national vision that requires transformation from family level.