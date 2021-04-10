Cannabis Regulatory Authority issues licences to 35 organizations

Industrial hemp

* 41 applications were received, only six have not made it

* They are expected to address a few issues and then re-submit

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Farmer organizations, cooperatives and corporate partnerships have adequately met the requirements which earned them licences to venture into industrial hemp (cannabis) business.

On Friday, Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) issued licences to 35 organizations following an exhaustive evaluation process as provided for in the Cannabis Regulation Act 2020.

At a press conference on Issuance of Licences and Permits held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, CRA Board chairperson, Boniface Kadzamira said they received 41 applications and only six have not made it.

He said those whose submissions were rejected are expected “to address a few issues and then re-submit their applications for consideration by the Board”.

He said 86 licences have been issued in the categories of cultivation and sale, processing, storage, distribution research to be used for medicinal and industrial hemp.

The Board chair added that it was pleasing to note that Malawian companies have been issued with licences from the 35 that have met the requirements.

Director General for Cannabis Regulatory Authority, Ketulo Salipira said government was encouraging interested individuals and organizations to work in groups for easy implementation of their business ventures.

“We are requesting applicants to provide business plans, where they want to do their business and possible markets for their products.”

Salipira added that the organizations would be required to obtain Police clearance for them to grow legal cannabis.

The licensed organizations are Medigrow, Malawi Mangoes, Africa Gold Ltd, Ortusol Ltd, SADM, Tilimenawo Cannabis Club, Unity Cooperative, Banana 2017, Hempharmaceuticals, ARET, Cannasun Ltd, SABA Agro Ltd, Sikelela Commodities Ltd.

Others are Lesta International, Profix eco-Industries Ltd, Bio Sil Technology Africa Limited, B&M Landscaping & General, Greenway, Med-Can Ltd, Organic Cannabis Farmers Cooperative, AKA, Kuwala Agriculture Ltd, Prime Pharmaceuticals, M’mbwelwa Investment Limited.

Also includes Pharmanova, Dynamic Traders, Capital Food Ltd, Bio-lab Agencies, Milanzi Holdings, Pollen Farm Limited, Women in Vision, Mg Labs Limited, College of Medicine and Rasmusking Company Limited.