Bollywood actress Aarti Joshi set to make Web-series debut as police officer punishing corruption

Aarti Joshi as an Indian Police Service officer

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

Beautiful and talented Aarti Joshi, who sets Bollywood screens on fire as she oozes terrific sex appeal, is all set to make her debut in a webseries production — ‘Dalla’ — as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The Gujarati belle Aarti needs no introduction to the Indian diaspora in the Republic of Malawi and the rest of Africa as they watched her perform in the comic television serial with a message – Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasma during the past decade.

The webseries and the OTT platform are gaining much popularity with the masses and the Bollywood fraternity after the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to lockdowns and closure of cinemas.

From television artistes to Bollywood actors, everybody is now trying their hand at the new phenomena to continue to earn their bread and butter and eh cosmetics too!

Speaking to Maravi Express, Aarti Joshi attributed her success to her hard work as she did not have any godfather when she stepped into Bollywood from the vibrant Ahmedabad city in Gujarat — the western state of India.

Aarti Joshi disclosed that she had auditioned twice to get the role of the IPS officer in Dalla — who is on a special assignment to root out corruption in the police department. She arrests the corrupt police officers in her role.

Corruption is eating away the roots and fruit of development in India. It may be recalled that the Times of India carried a report by Nitasha Natu on 28th May ’20 — Policemen most corrupt public servants during lockdown in Maharashtra: ACB Data.

So, Dalla seems to be a movie in the right direction to highlight corruption and the means to tackle it effectively. India has seen some of the most dedicated and honest women police officers from the IPS for whom work is worship.

The women IPS officers — Kiran Bedi, Archana Ramasundaram, Kanchan Chowdhry, Meera Borwanker, Rema Rajeshwari and others have brought grace and glory to policing in India.

The talented Aarti Joshi is more than pleased to get the role of the IPS officer. She had earlier been a part of the biopics — Narendra Modi (on Indian Prime Minister) and Sanju based on actor Sanjay Dutt. She has also acted in television serials Bhagyalaxmi, Tedi Medi Family, Saathi Saath Nibhaana amongst others.

In 2016, Aarti won the title of International Iconic Photogenic Face of the year. She worked in the most applauded ‘Hawa Badlo’ — based on the subject of pollution. It was aired on Zee News channel twice and thrice on Pakistan’s news channels, disclosed Aarti Joshi.

She is seen in many advertisements which include the Raj Super White Soap. It is only a matter of time before Aarti Joshi bags big banners in Bollywood.

As Coco Chanel said: “Keep your heels, head and standards high!” — Aarti Joshi is just doing these. Who knows? Hollywood may soon be knocking on the doors of the hugely talented beauty with sharp western looks — Aarti Joshi!