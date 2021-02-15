Met Department warns of increased rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms expected from Feb. 17 across Malawi

* Due to high chances of thunderstorms, the general public should stay in doors



By Duncan Mlanjira

As from Wednesday, February 17-21, most areas across the country are expected to experience a wave of increased rainfall activities accompanied by thunderstorms.

In a statement, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says this increased rainfall pattern is expected to start from the South and to progressively move to the Centre and the Northern areas.

The heavy episodes of the rainfall activities are expected to cover mostly the Central and Southern highlands and will be caused by the invasion of an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone coupled with an influx of Congo air mass.

As from Sunday February 14 to Tuesday February 16, most areas in the South, Centre and North are expected to continue experiencing reduced episodes of thundery rainfall activities associated with locally heavy thunderstorms at occasions due to the influence of a weak rain belt lying over Malawi.

During the past week, the northern part of the country experience the highest rainfall at 192mm recorded at Likoma Island on February 10 while the Centre had 88.1mm at Chitedze on February 9 and the South had 108.9mm at Malosa in Zomba on February 8.

The Met Department further advises that due to high chances of thunderstorms, the general public should stay in doors and not to touch any electrical equipment, to avoid plumbing or taking a bath as well as washing dishes.

People should also stay away from windows and doors, not to swim or fish, to stay at low spot away from trees and not sit on verandas whenever there is a thunderstorm in the vicinity.

Motorists are also advised exercise caution on the roads due to reduced visibility and to avoid skidding on muddy roads.

The department also implores on the city, town, road authorities, community leaders and as well as the public to “continue ensuring that storm-water drainage system on the roads and localities are clear of rubbish to ease flow of storm-water runoff during any rainfall in additional to filling up potholes”.

“Tree planting activities and allowing regeneration of trees should continue to enhance reduction of catastrophic floods, enhance storage of soil moisture and to act as wind breaks during strong winds.”

“The Department is also urging the public to religiously pay undivided attention to the continuously available weather updates it posts daily, 10-day and weekly to be kept safe from any weather related threats.

“Meanwhile, regardless of the type of weather conditions, let us protect each other from COVID-19 by wearing masks and keeping social distance in public places.”