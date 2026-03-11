Blantyre Mayor Jomo Osman’s sealing offices for unpaid city rates sparks hot debate on social media

* Engagement and dialogue is the best option going forward; both City Council and MHC are providing public services and it is the public which stands to suffer

* While I agree with you, I think Jomo is breaking a culture that has retrogressed us for some many years!

* If ESCOM owes Water Board money, let ESCOM pay and vice-versa. As legal personalities or entities, organisations such as City Assembly have financial projections around which plans are made

By Duncan Mlanjira

The operation that Blantyre City Mayor, Jomo Osman carried out yesterday sealing off companies and institutions that are owing the Council of millions of Kwacha, has attracted some hot debate on social media — some defending the Mayor’s action while others expressed their reservations on the modus operandi.

Accompanied by his deputy Gerald Lipikwe, fellow Councillors and secretariat staff, the Mayor reported on his Facebook account that his entourage visited government parastatal Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), Central East African Railways (CEAR), which is under government concession, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) premises at Chichiri near the Independence Arch, Victoria Gardens among others — to collect the dues or face closure.

Victoria Gardens paid the overdue amount of K6 million on the spot while at CEAR, the company was sealed off but rescinded after City Council finance department verified that it did not owe the Council any debt or any outstanding city rates.

However, CEAR expressed their reservation at the invasion, indicating that the closure of their premises compromised the company’s control-centre-of-operations-which-is-critical-to-the-safe-coordination-and-monitoring-of-safe-train-movements/ — stressing that its uninterrupted operation is essential to ensure that trains run safely and efficiently while preventing accidents along the railway line.

Reacting to the development, Bembeke Hills commented on one of the posts, suggesting that “engagement and dialogue is the best option going forward”, and on the case of MHC, he observed that “both City Council and MHC are providing public services and it is the public which stands to suffer”.

But Solomon Phiri responded, saying while he agrees with Bembeke Hills he was of the opinion that Mayor Jomo “is breaking a culture that has retrogressed us for some many years”.

He gave an example of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Water Boards as two government parastatals that if they owed each other some money, they must pay.

“As legal entities, organisations such as City Assembly have financial projections around which plans are made,” said Solomon Phiri. “Perpetual non-remittance of bills to one owed frustrates their planning and progress.

“This vigorous approach to operation has for many years lacked in public service and for me it is joy to see Jomo with his Blantyre City Assembly team(s) breaking this [cycle]! We have mollycoddled this culture for too long.”

Leticia Mangalako came forth to remind the observers that all entities in red books of the Council were reminded couple of times to settle their outstanding bills, which Evans Mbotwa attested to saying “the City Council issued notices of intention to close 21 days in advance”.

He suggested that those who already paid, should gone to the City Council to show them proof of payment (POP) during that period of notice or to produce the POPs once the Mayor showed up.

“It’s not first time for the City Councils to do that — once you comply with their notices by either paying them or producing proof of payment, they can’t close the premises,” declared Mbotwa.

Charles Mhone warned that the tendency to “just pop up and close premises without supporting documents” can attract law suit as reputation damage costs as the operation seems to be “guess work”.

But Oscar Mopiha Jnr. defended the Council, alleging that “they are so many companies in Blantyre which have not been closed”, saying the Council just doesn’t seal premises without checking their financial files.

Marumbo Goodnews Masiku was incredulous that Victoria Gardens settled their outstanding rates on the spot, saying “if they had the K6 million on hand, why didn’t they pay on time?”

But above all, Mayor Jomo Osman is being applauded for his bold steps to restore administrative order — described as ‘Ghetto Revenue Authority, who is catching Blantyre City Council accounts department sleeping on the job.

Abraham Msavute Ngoma said: “What if we could have 50 Jomo’s across the country? This man is very busy doing what is right for the people of Blantyre”; while Karim Mailosi Gunthe said: “I just love the courage and impartiality in this man called Jomo — no selective justice.”

Pharrison Chiphinga-Mwale chose to post the following open ‘letter of appreciation’ on one of the comments threads:

Dear Councillor Osman,

I wish to extend my sincere appreciation for your exemplary leadership and action-oriented management as Mayor of Blantyre City.

Although I am a resident of Lilongwe, your remarkable work ethic and commitment to service delivery in Blantyre have not gone unnoticed beyond your city’s boundaries. Your leadership reflects the kind of practical and results-driven governance that many citizens across Malawi hope to see in our public institutions.

Your proactive approach to addressing city challenges, improving service delivery, and engaging with the needs of residents demonstrates a rare dedication to duty. At a time when action-oriented leadership is greatly needed, your visible commitment to getting things done stands out as a strong example of responsible public service.

Leadership is not only about holding office but about translating vision into tangible results. Your diligence, discipline, and responsiveness to the people of Blantyre inspire confidence that effective city management is possible when leaders are guided by integrity and purpose.

Please accept this message as a token of appreciation for your commendable efforts. Your work serves as an inspiration not only to the residents of Blantyre but also to many of us across the country who value accountable and action-driven leadership.