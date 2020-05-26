Asamoah Gyan wants befitting send-off from Ghana to make his soul happy

kickgh.com & newsghana.com.gh

Ghana’s legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan has said that his soul will be happy if he can be accorded a befitting farewell for his services to the national team.

The 34-year-old Gyan, says he deserves the befittng farewell from the West African country considering his achievements for the national team since 2003.

At age 34, Gyan looks forward to his official retirement from the national team and he recounts how some national team heroes never received their flowers after calling it quits on their national career.

“The people at the top have seen what I have done, so if they decide to give me a farewell something, definitely my soul will be happy,” Gyan told Adom TV.

“Although people appreciate me it will depend on how to do it. I will do my job till the time I am done.

“I can decide with my team that I will play a testimonial game. GFA can decide that they will do something for me [play a game or something]. It will depend on them.”

He has played in three World Cups scoring six goals to become Africa’s leading goal scorer at the world stage.

Gyan, who has not had the best of times with the Black Stars in last year, said many past players of the national left the international scene unhappy.

“If we look at things, people leave the national team with pain,” Gyan, on the books of Indian Super League side NorthEast United last season, said on Adom TV.

“There are a lot of players, I can testify. I don’t want to mention names but for me, I am just there.”

Gyan made his international debut against Somalia in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003, scoring in the match.

He has gone on to become Ghana’s most-capped and all-time top scorer with 106 appearances and 51 goals.

“I haven’t planned [on how I will exit the Black Stars]. I am still playing. It is natural. I could tell you that I will retire in four years but I can call my brother the next day and tell him that I cannot continue playing.

“It depends on how the day goes. Every day, the human body changes so let’s see how it goes but for now, I am okay and playing football.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has hit back at former Black Stars assistant coach Herve Renard’s perception of him as lazy in training.

Renard, the two times African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, with Zambia and the Côte d’Ivoire, worked under veteran coach, Claude Le Roy as the Black Stars’ physical trainer during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 51-year-old, in an interview with Ghana’s TV3, revealed that Gyan had qualities that should have seen him achieve better than he had in his illustrious career but expressed reservations about the striker’s attitude to training.

“The quality of Asamoah Gyan was amazing. I was always impressed with his timing of headers. He was a very good goalscorer, fantastic player, amazing player.

“But I have something to tell him. He was supposed to have a better career but he was lazy.

“In training, he was lazy. He only likes the games. But he was the most important player but I know him and he didn’t like the training, he only likes the competition, the games.”

However, the former Sunderland and Shanghai SIPG forward disagrees with the perception, arguing that there was more to delivering consistently than just ‘killing’ himself at training.

“I am not lazy. I put in 70% hard work and practice the basics needed at training,” Gyan is quoted as saying by Footy-ghana.com.

“And, then, I give everything I have in games. I work hard in games; the final output is what matters, and not during training. Consistency is what matters.”

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading marksman with 51 goals was named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010.

At the AFCON, the forward is the second-highest scoring Ghanaian at the tournament with eight goals.

At club level, Gyan began his career with local side Liberty Professional before moving to Italian fold Udinese in 2003.

After a loan stint at Modena, the Accra-born joined French fold Rennes, from where he joined English side, Sunderland, in 2010.

Ten league goals in his first season of English football earned him a financially lucrative loan move to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.