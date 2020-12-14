Archbishop Ziyaye dies, aged 67

Late Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi has announced the death of Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, Tarcisius Ziyaye, who passed on in Namibia in the early hours of Monday.

Archbishop Ziyaye was in Namibia where he was receiving medical treatment.

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi says the full funeral and burial ceremony programme will be announced later.

Archbishop Ziyaye was named Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by Catholic Pope, late John Paul II on November 26, 1991 and was consecrated and installed as Auxiliary Bishop on May 23, 1992.

He then was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lilongwe also by Pope John Paul II on May 4, 1993 and went on to succeed as Bishop of Lilongwe on November 11, 1994.

He became the president of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi in 2000 and was named Metropolitan Archbishop of Blantyre by Pope John Paul II on January 23, 2001.

Late Ziyaye then became president of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) in July 2008.

