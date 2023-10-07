Always at your service—Ecobank assures during its Customer Service Week

* Cakes were specially baked with the Ecobank logo and the customer service week theme: ‘Always at Your Service’

* The bank also invited its executive committee members to serve as guest tellers at some of its branches

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ecobank Malawi, the leading pan-African bank, has successfully celebrated its annual Customer Service Week from October 2-6 with various activities to appreciate and delight its customers.

The annual event recognizes the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support clients daily and as part of the celebrations, Ecobank Malawi offered cakes to walk-in customers at its branches across the country.

The cakes were specially baked with the Ecobank logo and the customer service week theme: ‘Always at Your Service’.

The bank also invited its executive committee members to serve as guest tellers at some of its branches, who interacted with customers and staff and demonstrated the bank’s commitment to excellence in service delivery.

In addition, Ecobank Malawi organized dress-up days for its staff, where they wore different outfits to showcase their creativity and diversity. The dress up days included cultural day and sports day.

Ecobank Malawi’s Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Tidzi Chalamba said the customer service week was an opportunity to celebrate the bank’s customers and staff, who are the key drivers of its success.

“We are grateful to our customers for their loyalty and trust in us,” he said. “We are also proud of our staff for their dedication and professionalism.

“We have used this week to express our appreciation and gratitude to them, and to reaffirm our promise to provide them with the best banking experience possible.

Chalamba also said Ecobank Malawi will continue to invest in innovative products and services that meet the needs and expectations of its customers.

“Ecobank Malawi is a customer-centric bank that strives to deliver convenient, accessible, and reliable banking solutions to our customers.

“We have a range of digital platforms that enable our customers to bank anytime, anywhere, and anyhow. We also have a network of branches and agents that offer personalized and friendly service to our customers.

“We will continue to enhance our offerings and improve our processes to ensure that we remain the bank of choice for our customers,” he said.

One of the banks customers Arnold — a business owner who was transacting at Ecobank Blantyre branch — expressed joy and excitement towards Ecobank products and service.

“I have been banking with Ecobank since 2019 and to be honest, I am utterly satisfied with their products and services.

“Their digital banking offering, like the *326# mobile banking, gives me absolute convenience to bank on my own terms whenever and wherever.

“A wide array of the *326# features allows me to send money, pay for my bills, shop using Ecobank pay, buy airtime and many more — hence helping me save time to focus on my business,” Arnold said.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.