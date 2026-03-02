Airtel Money Africa commits to advancing Malawi’s digital payments agenda

CEO Ian Ferrao with Minister Mwanamveka

* Outlines the company’s commitment to driving job creation through its extensive agent distribution network and to building an integrated, scalable digital payments ecosystem

* That enhances financial inclusion, improves efficiency, and increases economic participation for individuals, businesses, and public institutions across the country

By Duncan Mlanjira

On his tour Airtel Money Malawi country offices, Airtel Money Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ian Ferrao paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning & Decentralisation, Joseph Mwanamveka, to discuss ongoing collaboration in accelerating the growth of Malawi’s digital financial ecosystem.

During the meeting, the CEO outlined the company’s commitment to driving job creation through its extensive agent distribution network and to building an integrated, scalable digital payments ecosystem that enhances financial inclusion, improves efficiency, and increases economic participation for individuals, businesses, and public institutions across the country.

“At Airtel Money, we are committed to expanding digital access for all Malawians,” Ferrao explained to the Minister. “We continue to streamline merchant onboarding, deepen payment acceptance among MSMEs and informal traders, and enhance digital payment solutions for businesses, utility providers, NGOs and government institutions.

“Our support for the Government’s digital transformation agenda remains strong, and we are working to advance seamless integrations with key government platforms to reduce reliance on cash-based transactions.

“We also continue to invest in strengthening our secure platform and raising consumer awareness around fraud to ensure that every digital transaction is safe and reliable,” he said.

In response, Minister Mwanamveka welcomed Airtel Money’s commitment and underscored the importance of privatesector partnerships in driving Malawi’s digitalization goals.

“We applaud Airtel Money’s commitment to advancing Malawi’s digital payments ecosystem,” he said. “This collaboration supports our drive to modernise financial services, promote transparency, and deepen financial inclusion in line with the MW2063 vision.

“We look forward to continued partnerships that accelerate the nation’s digital transformation for the benefit of all Malawians.”

The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment between Airtel Money and the Malawi Government to build a modern, efficient, and inclusive digital economy that supports the country’s longterm development aspirations.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Money Malawi (also known as Airtel Mobile Commerce Ltd) is dedicated to making financial services more accessible, convenient, and secure for millions of Malawians.

With the country’s largest network of branches and agents, Airtel Money empowers communities by providing reliable, seamless, and secure digital mobile money solutions.

* Weather update