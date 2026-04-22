Airtel Africa Foundation joins support for Malawi’s digital ecosystem innovation by sponsoring K80 million towards MACRA ICT Innovation Awards

* We believe innovation is not just about technology, it is about people—Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt

* It is about unlocking human potential, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities that transform lives

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Malawi has joined the support for Malawi’s digital ecosystem innovation by sponsoring K80 million towards Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) National ICT Innovation Awards.

Airtel Africa Foundation maintains that the support reaffirms its commitment to advancing and nurturing Malawi’s digital innovation ecosystem and the country’s MW2063 vision — believing it will go beyond recognition to invest in capacity building, equipping Malawian innovators with the skills, tools, and platforms they need to thrive.

MACRA initiated the national flagship to recognise, celebrate and promote locally developed ICT innovations that support Malawi’s social and economic development to position the country towards benefiting from opportunities in the global technology sector.

When presenting the sponsorship, Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt, said: “At Airtel, we believe innovation is not just about technology, it is about people. It is about unlocking human potential, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities that transform lives.

“Through our scholarships, connectivity programmes, and platforms like these awards, Airtel Africa Foundation is here to walk alongside Malawi’s innovators, helping them take their ideas from the classroom to the marketplace, from concept to impact.”

He highlighted that through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) pillars of education, Airtel Africa Foundation continues to drive digital inclusion across all levels of learning, which builds on the Foundation’s ongoing work to equip Malawian youth with digital skills and quality education.

Through its Adopt-A-School and Airtel Nzeru Connect initiatives, Airtel Africa Foundation is equipping primary and secondary schools with digital and ICT labs — while at the tertiary level, the Airtel Africa Fellowship, known locally as the Airtel Nzeru Fund, provides full science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarships at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

These efforts are complemented by the zero-rating of 12 e-learning websites and platforms, expanding access to digital education for learners nationwide, directly contributing to the Foundation’s goal of positively impacting 10 million lives across Africa by 2030.

In addition to supporting education, Airtel Malawi announced a major milestone, which MACRA has approved — the Direct-to-Cell (D2C) trials, powered by SpaceX/Starlink — a breakthrough that will ensure seamless connectivity even in areas with little or no coverage, guaranteeing resilience during outages and disasters.

“Airtel Malawi is also continuously reimagining how it serves customers, making their lives simpler, smarter, and more secure,” says the company in its press statement. “From protecting them through innovative AI spam Fraud Alerts via SMS, to seamless voice and data experiences with VoLTE, and an all-in-one digital ecosystem through the Airtel App, the company is building solutions that work for real people, in real time.

“With the introduction of Chat Bot, Airtel is stepping into the future, bringing intelligent, personalised experiences directly into the hands of its customers. These innovations reflect Airtel’s commitment to intentional, inclusive solutions that create a pipeline from ideas to impact, fully aligned with MW2063 vision.”

Managing Director Dutt commended MACRA for its leadership in creating inclusive platforms that strengthen innovation and regulatory capacity and reaffirmed the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa’s commitment to driving digital and financial inclusion, empowering communities, and unlocking opportunities through technology.

“The future is not something we wait for — the future is already here. And together, with you, the innovators, we are building it,” said Dutt.

In his vote of thanks, MACRA Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma, took cognizance that Airtel Africa Foundation’s support “is a significant step in strengthening Malawi’s innovation ecosystem”.

“By investing in education, capacity building, and connectivity, Airtel is helping us empower young innovators and equip them with the skills and opportunities needed to drive MW2063 vision forward.”

The two-day innovation awards event was official opened yesterday, April 21, 2026 by Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Shadric Namalomba, who described is as a reflection of Malawi’s growing potential in the digital sector and its drive towards a technology-based economy.

Namalomba said government has prioritised digital transformation as a central pillar of national development, stressing that ICT plays a crucial role in improving service delivery across all sectors.

“Government is implementing policies that promote investment, expand access to digital services and create an enabling environment for innovation,” he said, while citing Digital Malawi Project as a key driver of transformation as it is expanding digital infrastructure, connecting public institutions and extending broadband services to underserved areas — thereby increasing access to digital opportunities for more Malawians.

He encouraged young people to embrace innovation and take advantage of government programmes promoting digital skills, including the integration of ICT in education.

The awards will be held annually on April 21 in line with World Creativity & Innovation Day to celebrate outstanding innovations and inspire the use of technology in driving national development.

The MACRA Director General maintains that the initiative is aligned with MW2063 to help promote agricultural productivity, industrialisation and improved service delivery through ICT-driven solutions — and to promote a strong culture of ICT-driven innovation in Malawi by recognising outstanding local solutions and encouraging the use of technology to address national development priorities.

Through this initiative, innovators gain visibility, access to opportunities and the support needed to grow their ideas, while reinforcing MACRA’s role as a catalyst for digital transformation,” said Nkoloma.

The top two innovators, from the 20 outstanding that were nominated from over 200 entries, shall represent Malawi on the international stage, providing them an opportunity to showcase their solutions globally, attract potential investment and form partnerships that can help scale their innovations.—Additional reporting by Pauline Kaude, Malawi News Agency (MANA)