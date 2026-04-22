A call for transparency and timely release of Malawi’s key economic data by Reserve Bank of Malawi

* The publication serves as a cornerstone for analysts, advisory firms, policymakers and investors in understanding Malawi’s evolving economic landscape — Don Consultancy Group Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango

By Duncan Mlanjira

South Africa’s Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist and Executive Director of Economic Research & Strategy, Chifipa Mhango, has called on the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) to continuously and timely release Malawi’s key economic data, — emphasising that such a publication serves as a cornerstone for analysts, advisory firms, policymakers and investors in understanding Malawi’s evolving economic landscape.

In a press statement release this morning, April 22 — copied to the RBM, policy makers in Parliament and the broader economic society in the country — Malawi. Mhango emphasises that key economic data by the RBM “plays a critical role in supporting informed decision-making for the nation and the broader investment community, both locally and internationally”.

“Traditionally, the RBM has consistently published its Monthly Economic Review, a vital report that provides insights into Malawi’s economic performance across key indicators such as fiscal operations (including government revenue and expenditure), trade dynamics, foreign exchange reserves, and import cover.

“For analysts, advisory firms, policymakers, and investors, this publication serves as a cornerstone for understanding the evolving economic landscape of Malawi. It is, therefore, concerning that, as of 22nd April 2026, this report has not been made available through its usual public channels since January 2026.

“Based on publicly accessible information, the most recent publication was released on 5th of December 2025. Under normal practice, the latest edition would have been expected around mid-April 2026, reflecting the standard publication lag.”

Mhango highlights further that given the importance of this [Monthly Economic Review], “it would be highly appreciated if the RBM could provide clarity on the reasons for this four months delay”, adding: “In statistical reporting, it is well understood that preliminary or provisional data may be subject to revision.

“However, this can be noted in the report and adjusted in the next reporting cycle. This context raises further questions when similar datasets continue to be published within the quarterly Financial and Economic Review, which remains up to date.

“In light of the above, I respectfully encourage the leadership of the Reserve Bank of Malawi to uphold its longstanding commitment to transparency and consistency by resuming the timely publication of the Monthly Economic Review through its official website, as has been customary.

“In summary, the reports for the period January to April 2026 are now overdue and would benefit from urgent release. Access to timely and reliable economic data is essential, not only for policy formulation and advisory work, but also for enabling the public to have a clear and accurate understanding of the state of the economy.”

He emphasises that the RBM “remains a highly respected institution, and its continued adherence to principles of transparency and access to information, guided by the laws of Malawi, is vital in maintaining public trust and supporting the country’s economic trajectory during the current challenging times”.

Mhango, who specialises in macroeconomic analysis, public policy, and governance across emerging markets, particularly in Africa, reiterates that Don Consultancy Group remains “committed, collectively, to advancing Malawi’s economic resilience and prosperity, supported by credible data-driven insights.

The Chief Economist is known for providing data-driven insights on economic trends, fiscal policy, and institutional accountability — with a strong focus on strengthening economic and governance frameworks.