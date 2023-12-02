Veep SKC, Madinga tees-off Standard Bank’s ‘We Believe in Malawi’ golf tourney

* Lilongwe Golf Club is thrilled to be part of this exciting event

* Golfers can anticipate a competitive yet enjoyable tournament

Maravi Express

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Standard BankChief Executive Phillip Madinga have led a field of 110 golfers in today’s Standard Bank individual stableford tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club under the theme; ‘We Believe in Malawi’.

Madinga was the first open the greens with his tee, followed by Board chairman Chris Kapanga, as corporate golfers including Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule cheered on.

The weather in Lilongwe is cloudy with a chance of rain, but visibility of the greens is clear so far. The morning started with a light breakfast for the golfers and other corporate guests hosted by Madinga and other members of the bank’s country leadership.

Lilongwe Golf Club captain Duncan Chidzankufa has welcomed the partnership with Standard Bank, saying the bank ranks as one of the most prestigious sponsors of the game of golf in Malawi.

“Lilongwe Golf Club is thrilled to be part of this exciting event,” he said. Golfers can anticipate a competitive yet enjoyable tournament with the support of such a prestigious sponsor of Standard Bank’s caliber.”

Corporate journalist Thomas Chafunya, who is also Golf Union of Malawi vice-president, said he looked forward to an exciting, but very competitive tournament and thanked Standard Bank for returning to Lilongwe Golf Club.