UTM Party’s Matthews Mtumbuka wins Rumphi Central Constituency by-election

* Despite the controversy that DPP’s vice-president (North) Jappie Mhango created when he attacked the country’s 2nd Vice-President Enock Chihana day before the elections

* Unofficial results gives Mtumbuka 6,397 votes against DPP’s Moir Walita Mkandawire’s 5,378 and AFORD’s Paul Nyirenda’s 2,472

By Duncan Mlanjira

Unofficial results sent from the field by Malawi News Agency (MANA) indicate that UTM Party’s Matthews Mtumbuka has won the Rumphi Central Constituency by-election held yesterday with 6,397 votes against favourites; Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) Moir Walita Mkandawire’s 5,378 and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD’s) Paul Nyirenda’s 2,472.

This is despite that ahead of the by-elections, the race seemed to favour two front runners; DPP’s Mkandawire and AFORD’s Nyirenda since they were being campaigned for by DPP vice-president (North) Jappie Mhango and regional governor (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and AFORD president Enoch Chihana, respectively.

On the final lap of the campaign, Mhango and Mzomera Ngwira created controversy during their support to Walita Mkandawire when they used the podium to attack AFORD president Enoch Chihana, the country’s Second Vice-President, who in the political ‘Blue Alliance’ with President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s DPP itself.

But out of the blue, it is telecommunications engineer & executive-turned politician, Matthews Mtumbuka, who has carried the day under the ticket of the UTM Party, of which he was its 2025 presidential running mate to UTM candidate Dalitso Kabambe.

According to an interview with The Nation Publication, Mzomera Ngwira admitted to what transpired, saying the challenge arose because the DPP and AFORD teamed up in the Blue Alliance towards the September 16 2025 General Election and thus Chihana should have supported the ruling party.

However, Mzomera Ngwira indicated that the Blue Alliance did not agree on how to go about the by-election that saw them featuring rival candidates in the race — but emphasised that what was expected of AFORD was to support the DPP candidate “or if AFORD insisted, then Chihana should not have been campaigning [for Paul Nyirenda and] said lots of things while using government resources”.

“Chihana claimed that Mutharika didn’t want DPP to field a candidate, that he will deprive us of development because he is the one running the show in the North. He called us his children and three times blocked us with his convoy,” Mzomera told The Nation.

However, he indicated that he was not privy to the “agreement between Mutharika and Chihana”, stating that “n’zawo zawokha, akuzidziwa okha [they know it themselves]”, as he accused Chihana of blocking the road with his motorcade and said he would not last in his position, which is based on appointment by the President.

He also alleged that Chihana was abusing public resources in the campaign contrary to austerity measures championed by President Mutharika while Jappie Mhango, who is Minister of Transport said Chihana holds no ministerial post despite his role as 2nd Vice-President, as such, he cannot be looking down on them.

He is quoted to have said: “President Peter Mutharika appointed a Cabinet with myself as Minister of Transport…Have you ever heard that Enoch [Chihana] is a minister for something? Are you not surprised?

“What does he have? If he wants a road to his house, who will he beg from? A step-child can never become chief, never!”

The spat has been described as demonstrating insubordination and revealing a rift in the Blue Alliance and while Chihana refused to comment on the matter, CCAP Synod of Livingstonia General Secretary, Rev. William Tembo issued a statement, saying the two DPP top politicians’ utterances “breach political decorum and threaten the social fabric of the nation”.

The Nation also quoted electoral and legislative politics expert from the University of Malawi, Gift Sambo, as saying with AFORD having won the seat in 2025 but fell vacant, the DPP should have demonstrated loyalty to its only visible alliance partner by not fielding a candidate.

“There was a need to have an explicit document spelling out on how alliance partners approach electoral competition,” he told The Nation, while governance analyst George Chaima said Ngwira and Mhango crossed the red line, insisting that Chihana remains the 2nd Vice-President and that by virtue of his portfolio he is above the two.

On the part of Young Politicians Union (YPU), chairperson for the Northern Chapter, Mervin Nxumayo said in a statement that Mzomera Ngwira’s and Jappie Mhango’s remarks signalled insubordination to the Presidency as a whole — and “a manifestation that the two do not understand how the government machinery operates”.

And, meanwhile, Matthews Mtumbuka, who was currently serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UbuntuNet Alliance, rises above them. Known for expanding internet access for African research institutions, Mtumbuka has served as president for Malawi Institute of Engineers, has also held board positions at NBS Bank, NICO Technologies, Catholic University of Malawi as well as serving as vice-chairperson of Mzuzu University Council and as Board chair of Malawi Scotland Partnership.

Mtumbuka attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) before earning an MPhil and PhD in Communications Systems Engineering from the University of Oxford, where he was affiliated with Trinity College

He first began his career in academia, lecturing at the UNIMA and later joined industry and held various roles in technology leadership and innovation. In 2015, Mtumbuka was appointed CEO of UbuntuNet Alliance, a regional research and education network focused on providing affordable and high-speed internet connectivity to universities and research institutions across Eastern and Southern Africa.

Under his leadership, the Alliance expanded its fibre-optic infrastructure and connectivity coverage to multiple countries, with a claim to close the digital divide between Africa and other parts of the world.

He has represented Africa’s research and education sector at several global forums, including the Internet Governance Forum and initiatives led by the Africa Union Commission.

Mtumbuka has been a vocal advocate for investing in African digital infrastructure and building human capital in science, technology, and engineering. His work has had impact on internet accessibility for African scholars and researchers.

Outside of his professional work, he mentors young professionals and advocates for science education in Malawi.

Official results are pending from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) but out of the total of registered 25,880 in Rumphi Central Constituency, total votes cast were 14,510 with valid at 14,459 and void at 51 from which the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate MacDonald Chidumba Mkandawire got 112, one behind lady independent, Licy Nkosi Kamwendo (113).—Information from MANA, The Nation; Mtumbuka background check from Wikipedia