UK commits MK10.85 billion towards supporting poor Malawian households amidst high levels of food insecurity

The British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie

* We will continue to support the Government’s efforts to curb food price rises and shortages

* In order to help reduce the impact of difficult but necessary economic reforms

By Duncan Mlanjira

In response to Malawi Government’s request for external support for its food insecurity response plan, the United Kingdom (UK) is contributing £5 million (MK10.85 billion) for a blend of cash transfers and food distribution.

A statement from the British High Commission Lilongwe said the funds is towards supporting poor Malawian households facing high levels of food insecurity over the next few months amidst high levels of food insecurity.

The UK-funded support will be distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to over 250,000 people (56,000 households) in areas hardest hit by this year’s lean season.

The statement said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a major food security meeting in London on Monday of 200 Ministers, heads of international agencies, philanthropies and companies “to galvanise action to reverse the trend of growing food insecurity, with the number of acutely food insecure people globally at a five-year high”.

Sunak urged action to ensure the free flow of food, including by securing safe passage for Ukrainian grain, while also announcing a total of £100m million for worst hit countries — particularly across East Africa, the Sahel, Afghanistan and those reeling from climate-related cyclones and drought like Malawi.

The British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie is quoted as saying: “The UK will help poor Malawians, whose household finances and ability to feed their families has worsened significantly in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

“We will continue to support the Government’s efforts to curb food price rises and shortages in order to help reduce the impact of difficult but necessary economic reforms.

“We want to help people avoid having to make difficult survival choices – such as skipping meals, selling assets, or taking children out of school,” she said.

Some 4.4 million people, equivalent to 22% of Malawi population, are facing acute food insecurity as the lean season sets in, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.

Half of these households are in southern districts, and over 5% are facing much more severe conditions than previous years (IPC Level 4).