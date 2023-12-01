TNM sponsors K6m towards MISA Malawi fundraising dinner & dance

* The fundraiser tomorrow is towards construction of a MISA Malawi media training centre



* We believe that for a more vibrant media in Malawi, there is need for the media to undergo regular and continous training

Maravi Express

Mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc has contributed K6 million towards Media Institute of South Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter’s fundraising dinner & dance scheduled for tomorrow at at Sunbird Capital Hotel Lilongwe.

At the cheque presentation, Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato said TNM believes in media freedom and professionalism, hence supporting MISA Malawi towards the fundraiser, which is towards construction of a media training centre.

“Trends change and they continue to do so,” he said. “And we believe as a company that for a more vibrant media in Malawi, there is need for the media to undergo regular and continous training.

“And it is through the construction of a training centre at MISA Malawi that this can be achieved. And the benefits of such development can be enjoyed by all including us the private sector.

“For the past 27 years that we have been operating as a company in Malawi, we owe our success to the media — hence our support towards this noble cause,” Nsapato said.

The sponsorship was received on behalf of MISA Malawi by chairperson of the fundraising committee, Wisely Phiri, who said the media in Malawi is encouraged with the support it is is receiving from partners including TNM.

“As of today, all preparations for the dinner and dance are complete,” he assured. “We are excited with the support we have recieved from partners like TNM.

“We are targeting to raise K50 million from this event and two other functions in future. We want to have everything done by mid next year,” said Phiri, who is also founder of ICT company, Sparcs Ltd.

The fundraising dinner & dance is under the theme ‘media as a strategic partner for private sector growth and viability’.

FDH Holdings Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira is set to deliver a keynote address whilst musician Faith Mussa will perfom at the dinner.

This week, TNM also supported the media industry when it sponsored the Southern Region Press Club with K2.5 million towards its elective general assembly scheduled from today, December 1-2 at Malawi Sun Hotel.

The AGM is being held under the theme ‘Economic Empowerment, Key to Journalistic Independence’ and will see the ushering of office bearers that will steer the operations of the club.

At the cheque handover in Blantyre, Nsapato said the club presents the growth of media industry in the region and as a corporate institution, they wre motivated by the beliefs and pillars of this club which seeks to boost works of Southern Region media.

“The dawn of the organization signifies the growth of media in the country which is key to development,” said, adding that through the support, TNM is optimistic of a vibrant media in the Southern Region and it will propel professionalism.

“Our support today aims at ensuring that the Southern Region Press Club continues to be a vibrant organisation that fosters progress and media excellence.

“We believe in corporate governance which we believe through the AGM, the organisation is going to achieve that. TNM believes that the sponsorship will help the club to hold a very successful AGM. TNM has been in the country spearheading telecommunications and media activities.

“We believe that the sponsorship will go a long way to ensure smooth running of activities of the AGM and advance objectives of the institution.”