Teams taking serious steps on COVID-19 tests ahead of season kickoff

By Duncan Mlanjira

Be Forward Wanderers, Mighty Tigers FC, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and several others have completed COVID-19 tests, which is an important requirement set by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) before commencement of training in readiness for 2020 season.

The 2021 season is scheduled to kick off in November — beginning with the traditional Charity Shield.

In a statement, Wanderers said their test results were released on Sunday (October 18) and that two players Foster Namwera and Francis Mlimbika and two officials Albert Mpinganjira and Mishek Botomani tested positive but they are not showing any symptoms.

“The health of our players and officials will always be our priority and everything is being done to speed up the recovery of the infected personnel and also to protect those not infected.

“All the infected four are being fully supported. We look forward to getting them back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows,” said the statement.

The club urges its supporters and the general public to continue adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing of masks, practising social distancing and sanitizing hands regularly.



Mighty Tigers announced that a total of 30 players, six officials and one media officer were tested and all tested negative.

Bullets sent their nine coaching staff, 22 players, two media officials and three first team security officials and produced negative results for every individual who underwent the COVID-19 tests

The club also announced that Rabson Chiyenda, whose previous three tests conducted while he was in camp with the Malawi national team came out positive, is one of the players whose test results are now negative having undergone a further test with his club.

“Our players and officials have been advised to remain steadfastly compliant with healthy and safety measures as the new football season is about to start,” said the club in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of those that have now recovered is at 4,742 cases — bringing the total number of active cases to 934.

In Sunday’s report from from chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka, five new cases were registered, two were new recoveries and there was no new deaths.

The worrying part is that the number of recoveries is slow as local transmissions keep circulating. The new cases recorded on Sunday from 234 COVID-19 tests that were conducted, are locally transmitted infections and all are from Blantyre Health District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,857 cases since April including 181 deaths. Of these cases, 1,167 are imported infections and 4,690 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,905 tests have been conducted in the country so far.