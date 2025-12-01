SuperSport ready to celebrate African football at its very best as it secures more rights to AfCON Morocco 2025 coverage

* New World TV (NWTV), acting as CAF’s exclusive media rights agent, and Iris Media, have granted SuperSport the sub-licence rights under a finalised agreement

* That will enable football fans across sub-Saharan Africa to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Africa’s biggest football showpiece

By Duncan Mlanjira

New World TV (NWTV), the exclusive media rights agent acting as the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Iris Media, have granted SuperSport the sub-licence rights under a finalised agreement that will enable football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Africa’s biggest football showpiece— the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025™.

Set to take place from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, SuperSport will broadcast the 2025 edition across English- and Portuguese-speaking Sub-Saharan African territories under this agreement and grant of rights from NWTV — including selected local languages of Pidgin, Swahili, isiZulu and Setswana.

A statement from SuperSport indicates that audiences will be able to watch all the action 2025™ on DStv and GOtv, bringing the best of African football to millions across the continent through a range of exciting innovations — “coupled with bringing on board top-class football experts and former football stars to bring viewers a spectacular display of African football at its best”.

“All the matches of the TotalEnergies CAF AfCON 2025™ will be available live on SuperSport,” says the statement. “Viewers will enjoy best-in-class editorial coverage with former international stars such as Salomon Kalou, winner of the 2017 edition in Gabon with Côte d’Ivoire, as well as former South African internationals Teko Modise, Shaun Bartlett and Bongani Khumalo, who will be among the African stars bringing the tournament to the continent.

“Anchoring in the studio, names such as Mozez Praiz, Carol Tshabalala and Thomas Mlambo have become firm fan favourites during big matches on SuperSport. Additionally, fans will get to see up-to-the-minute highlights, a 24-hour dedicated AFCON 2025 channel, as well as magazine shows that will surely add to the viewing experience.

“Digital engagement will be ramped up for the tournament, with innovative features, podcasts, and other enthralling on-the-ground activities that will keep fans gripped not only by the football on the field but also by fan views off it,” says the statement, adding the AfCON Morocco 2025™ is not available on Showmax packages.

The 35th edition’s participating teams are hosts Morocco; reigning champions, Côte d’Ivoire; 2021 champions Senegal, record seven-time winners Egypt; Nigeria; Cameroon; Tunisia; Algeria; Mali; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Benin; Gabon; Uganda; Tanzania; Burkina Faso; Equatorial Guinea and Sudan — with Council for Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) to be represented by seven members, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Comoros, Mozambique and Botswana.

Zambia and Comoros are in Group A alongside hosts Morocco and Mali in what has been described as a hotly contested pool while South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in one group alongside.

Mozambique are up against defending champions Côte d’Ivoire in Group F alongside while Botswana — who are making their second appearance at the AfCON — are in Group D with.