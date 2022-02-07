Successful blood donation drive held at Sultanate of Oman’s Higher Institute of Health Specialties in Muscat

Dr. Hamida Al Harthy, leading the blood donation drive

By Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

The Sultanate of Oman’s Community Outreach Committee (COC), at its Ministry of Health’s Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS) held a blood donation drive at its premises in Muscat — led by Dr. Hamida Al Harthy and her team.

The Sultanate of Oman’s most visible face on the community service circuit – Dr. Manal bint Abdul Majeed Al Zadjali, who is the Dean, led by example and inaugurated the blood donation drive last week as the first blood donor.

The blood donation drive in collaboration with the Central Blood Bank, Bausher’s team led by Dr. Ahmed Al Hassan, was a hugely successful event as donors from different walks of life donated blood in large numbers whose arrangements were supervised by Director of Administration at HIHS Hamood Al Hassani.

It is significant to note that the Sultanate of Oman, under the visionary leadership of its wise ruler — Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said — provides the most comprehensive healthcare at the international level.

In tackling CoVID-19, Minister for Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi and the Supreme Committee have made Oman a largely safe place for the citizens and residents. Their constant endeavour for better healthcare showed exemplary results during the Covid times.

The women’s empowerment policy emphasized and practiced by late Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed Al Said and the present Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, have put many women in positions of power to govern the blessed Sultanate of Oman.

Dr. Fatima bint Mohammed Al Ajmi is one such successful woman who is anchoring the role assigned to her as the Undersecretary for Administration, Financial and Planning Affairs, Ministry of Health.

The health institutions – clinical and educational are in robust health with scaling of new heights every year. Dr. Fatima has inspired many young Omani women to take up leadership roles to provide excellent healthcare and community services.

Dr. Manal bint Abdul Majeed Al Zadjali, who drives inspiration from Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi and Dr. Fatima Al Ajmi, has made sure that there is a larger community participation for activities like blood donation, environment protection, Ramadan Food Donation, fight against Cancer and Diabetes among several other things.

Speaking to Maravi Express, Dr. Manal Al Zadjali emphasized the need for blood donation, which she termed as a charity, saying one blood donor can save three lives.

The red blood cells (RBCs), plasma and platelets are all processed through the noble act of blood donation. Pointing out that the practice of cupping (Hijama in Arabic) is a tradition of Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) for detoxifying blood has helped people in maintaining healthy life styles.

Dr. Manal observed that with blood donation too cells are renewed and one also gets the satisfaction of saving lives. Dr. Manal’s presence on social media and her exhortations for blood donation have inspired new donors.

She was beaming from ear to ear on the massive response to the blood donation programme held on Wednesday last week.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of blood donors in Oman increased by 6.7% between 2016 and 2020. There were 61,679 blood donors in MoH’s centres during the five-year period.

The Governorate of Muscat recorded the highest number of blood donors — 28,617. It is significant to note that Oman’s celebrated blood donor Ahmed bin Hamad Al Kharusi has donated blood more than 175 times.

As a journalist, I have covered many blood-chilling stories. I must confess that this blood donation event was very refreshingly different though it had ‘blood!’ in it.

Shall I ask: Why wait for a blood donation drive? Blood can be donated any day at the Central Blood Bank, Bausher in Muscat from 8 am to 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday and between 3 pm to 8 pm on Friday.

About the author:

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is a senior journalist and political analyst with an eye for human interest stories. Community services including blood donation are dear to his heart. His fervent appeal to the citizens and residents of the Sultanate of Oman on the Sultanate of Oman Television and the Ministry of Health’s Instagram, along with the elite of Oman, helped in bringing awareness to follow Covid-19 protocols about using masks, sanitizers and following physical distancing.