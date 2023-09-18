Stakeholders urged to incorporate environmental issues in tourism sector

* The environment is speaking, saying if you don’t take care of me, I am going to give back

* It is incumbent upon each and every one to play a role in promoting environmental management

By George Bulombola, MANA

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule has advised operators, investors and members of the public to incorporate environmental issues when celebrating the month of September which government dedicates as a national tourism month.

She was speaking on Saturday when she presided over commemoration of World Tourism Day for the North in Mzuzu, saying it was the responsibility for every Malawian to ensure sustainable preservation of the environment to avoid harsh environmental related disasters which has rocked the world.

“What is happening is that the environment is speaking, saying if you don’t take care of me, I am going to give back,” Kamtukule said, adding that everyone would be destroyed one day if the environment was not taken care of.

She said it was incumbent upon each and every one to play a role in promoting environmental management.

The Minister reminded Malawians on the need to continue preserving their cultures at both individual and community levels to sustain their identities.

Chairperson of Mzuzu Tourism Association, Davis Mwale commended Ministry of Tourism for fostering and promoting good working relationship between the Ministry, private operators and investors in tourism industry.

He said the current approach to regulating players in the sector was friendly and does not scare investors as was the case in the past.

“Nowadays, investors in the industry can discuss issues with the Ministry in an amicable manner thereby enhancing trust amongst all players in the sector.”

Mwale added that days are gone when operators and investors used to destroy the environment for construction of their structures: “We now incorporate environmental conservation and preservation of natural resources in our businesses.”

Some of the activities during the day included a march from Karonga Ground to Springs Park in Mzuzu City for the main event and the participants were collecting waste for proper disposal on their way.

World Tourism Day, whose this year’s theme, is ‘Tourism & Green Investments’, is celebrated on September 27 to foster awareness on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value and its contribution to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the Day is celebrated to cultivate and create awareness among the society globally on the significance of tourism, and it’s social, political, financial and also cultural worth and value.

The occasion tries to address common difficulties stated by the United Nations of Millennium Development Goals. It is also to feature and recognise the commitment the tourism industry can make in achieving these objectives.

UNWTO adds that “it is evident that tourism plays a key part in advancing social learning and giving the essential apparatuses and general conclusion bolster in ensuring world heritage”.

“World Tourism Day is praised far and wide in each nation and city keen on tackling the energy of tourism for development, improvement and social personality. The principle this global Tourism Day is to feature the worldwide criticalness of tourism as an apparatus for worldwide advancement and social improvement.”

UNWTO quotes president of European Council on Tourism & Trade, Dr Anton Caragea as saying: “Tourism is the best teacher on the planet. It is one of the objectives of the World Tourism Day festivities that are being led all through the world.”

In his message ahead of the global celebration, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres said: “Tourism is a powerful force for progress and mutual understanding. But in order to deliver its full benefits, this force must be protected and nurtured.

“Today, the climate emergency is threatening many travel destinations and the very survival of communities and economies that depend on tourism. And many developing countries that are severely affected by a changing climate are also facing a growing investment deficit and a cost-of-living crisis.

“On the World Tourism Day, we recognize the vital need for green investments to build a tourism sector that delivers for people and planet.

“Governments and businesses must invest in sustainable and resilient tourism practices. Private actors must adopt zero-emission pathways, lower their energy consumption and leverage renewable forms of energy. And everyone must protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations.

“Targeted investments can deliver jobs and support local businesses and industries while mitigating the environmental impacts of tourism, empowering communities, promoting their cultures, and contributing to essential social protection systems.

“So let us all do more to harness the full potential of sustainable tourism. Because investing in sustainable tourism is investing in a better future for all,” he said.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express