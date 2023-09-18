Blantyre Synod graduates 250 men as ‘real fathers’ in Thambani

* Empowering men in the fight against all forms of violence and abuses against children in Mwanza



* The coming in of ‘real fathers’ will help men to educate children and take good care of their families

By Priscilla Mwakifuna, MANA

Blantyre Synod Education & Development Commission has graduated 250 men into ‘real fathers’, an initiative that empowers men to champion children’s rights under Securing Children’s Rights through Education and Protection (SCREP) currently being implemented in Mwanza.

During the graduation at Thambani on Saturday, Senior Chief Govati urged the 250 men to play an active role in protecting children’s rights which are violated in various ways, such as through child marriages, defilement, child labour, child abandonment and other physical abuses.

Chief Govati, who was guest of honour, commended the ‘real fathers’ initiative for empowering men in the fight against all forms of violence and abuses against children in Mwanza.

“The coming in of ‘real fathers’ will help men to educate children and take good care of their families,” he said.

The Commission’s Executive Director, Cedrick Willy said the initiative was introduced to ensure that children access educating and are protected from all forms that infringe on their rights.

“We have a vision to protect children rights and ensure they access quality education. This cannot be achieved without support from the head of the family,” said Willy, adding that women also received similar training recently.

Maliko Makuya, who is one of the beneficiaries and also a mentor of ‘real fathers’, said the 250 men have gained knowledge and skills to care for their families while protecting children and supporting them to access quality education.

The ‘real fathers’ initiative also includes providing life skills expected to help men to be able to handle tough situations to avoid committing suicide.

With support from Save the Children International, SCREP project was introduced in Mwanza in 2019 in order to improve quality education and reduce child abuse in the district.