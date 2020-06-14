Some critical electoral materials not yet delivered with just 10 days to fresh presidential polls

By Duncan Mlanjira

Some of electoral materials deemed critical for the fresh presidential election have not yet been delivered with just 10 days to go to the polling day, June 23 and where absolutely necessary, MEC shall seek an extension to the date of elections if the challenges are not resolved timely.

At a press briefing in Lilongwe on Saturday, new Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale disclosed that the total anticipated types of materials is about 37 and the critical ones he highlighted were eight.

“Some materials are very critical that an election cannot be held if they are not available,” he said.

The critical eight he highlighted included Security Seals Padlocks, which the Commission was expecting 72,000 padlocks but not even a single padlock has been delivered as of Saturday.

MEC is expecting 72,000 Security Seals Plastic but not even a single one has been delivered while out of the 15,000 Polling Booths needed, only 1,200 have been supplied

MEC requires 120,000 envelopes but non yet delivered and out of 72,000 badges needed there is a deficit of 49,800 because only 22,200 were delivered.

Kachale further said MEC ordered 60,500 pens, 12,500 rubber bands and 37,500 paper towels but they have not received any of the three materials needed.

This was due to the fact that “disbursement of funds has also been a challenge it has not always been timely”.

“The Commission has been fully appraised of the above procurement challenges and is coming up with strategies on how to overcome or actually mitigate the challenges.

“Measures will include seeking alternative suppliers. For example, the Commission is considering that the supplier for ballot papers should also supply the security seals padlocks and the plastic security seals.

“The Commissioners will be reviewing the capacity of some of the suppliers. This will include physically visiting the suppliers to determine if the suppliers indeed have capacity to supply the expected materials.

“The Commission has set up special committees for swift review of the procurement challenges for immediate rectification where possible and for coming up with mitigations if any can be found.

“Of the materials that have been reported as supplied and delivered, the Commission will do a physical audit at all the warehouses where the materials are being kept.”

Kachale assured the nation that they are committed to holding a credible election despite some of the challenges that they might face.

“We are committed to remain impartial, neutral and independent in our operations and decision making as provided by the Constitution and the subsidiary electoral laws.

“We remain committed to engaging stakeholders and we approach the process with an open mind to embrace any ideas from stakeholders that will contribute and enhance the credibility of this election,” he said.