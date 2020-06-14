MEC has a deficit of K8.7 billion on its budget

By Ireen Kayira, MANA

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has a deficit of K8.7 billion to cater for the expenses of the fresh presidential election, whose total budget is K38.3 billion.

On Friday, Government allocated K29.6 billion towards the election in the 2020/2021 fiscal year budget, which is less than the amount that is needed for MEC to run the process.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Saturday, new MEC chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said at first they had a budget of K34 billion but government has allocated K29.6 billion.

“After phase four of registration, we needed to go back to places where we did not finish the registration, as such, this increased our budget,” Kachale said.

“Our wish is to approach everything professionally and we have trust in key stakeholders and also the people of Malawi.

“That is why on the challenges that we have found on the ground, we have taken an initiative to engage the candidates to let them know of the challenges.”

He further said MEC will go back to government and partners who may have supported the elections before, for more funding.

“We do not want to assume that there is no one who can support us and indeed when there are constraints that affect our work, we will seek appropriate interventions,” he said.

During the presentation of the 2020/2021 budget in Parliament on Friday, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Joseph Mwanamvekha said discussions with donors on the financing of the election have proved futile as most donors have expressed their inability to support the election.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing as well as the impact of COVID-19, Government is tirelessly looking for ways of mobilising the required resources,” Mwanavekha said.

Meanwhile, Kachale said at the press briefing that since their appointment, the Commission has held several meetings to be appraised of the state of preparedness at this stage and in order to ensure that everything necessary is in place for such an onerous undertaking.

“We have also sought to devise appropriate interventions to mitigate any anticipated challenges. All this has been done with a view to ensuring that the Commission would be in a position to deliver a credible election that will be acceptable to all stakeholders.”

Kachale said after taking oaths before the Chief Justice in Blantyre on Tuesday, June 9, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament communicated them that Parliament had passed the Resolution appointing the 23rd June 2020 as the date for the fresh presidential election.

On the status of printing of ballot papers, the MEC chair said they received formal communication from the printers on Thursday, June 11, who indicated its concern that unless authority to commence printing was granted by close of business that day, it would not be in a position to actually make delivery of the ballots ordered in time for the Gazetted polling date.

“After a rather lengthy meeting characterized by our usually robust discussions, indeed with some very serious reservations from several Commissioners, a decision was reached to issue authority to the Printer to commence performance of the assignment.

“There were three main issues that the Commission wanted to decide on: namely monitoring of the actual printing process, security features and other design related aspects of the ballot as well as the implications of the uncertainty of date of the elections.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not easy to monitor the printing process by both the Commission and contesting candidates in light of the non-availability of commercial flights and the public health requirements for a minimum of 14 days’ quarantine both at the destination of printing and upon return home.

“On the issue of security features, since the term of office of the previous cohort was expiring ahead of the polling date, they deemed it inappropriate for them to approve the design when they would not be sitting as a Commission to vouch for the same; it was decided that any such decision would needlessly compromise the reliability of such security features.

“In our meeting of 11th June 2020 we resolved those features in consultation with the printer.”

Kachale further said with respect to the uncertainty of the polling date, the previous Commission had felt that it would be risky to print the ballot papers and keep them for a long time on the ground.

“Usually delivery of ballot papers takes place within a period of less than 7 days to the polling date due to the obvious sensitivity of this item.

“These were some of the main factors for the delayed printing process.

Our Commission reached the decision to authorize printing on the basis of the representations of the printer.

“Among others he had indicated any further delay in giving printing instructions would increase the cost of the work exponentially, since there would arise a need to charter a delivery airplane whose cost would have to be paid for upfront before uplifting of the materials in Dubai.

“In those circumstances, it became imperative for the Commission to authorize the printing process if we would be in a position to receive the ballot papers in the country on 19th June 2020, which is three days to the Polling Day.”

Kachale is heading the new Commissioners that comprises Arthur Nanthuru (Legal Affairs Committee), Dr. Jean Mathanga (Electoral Services), Olivia Liwewe (Research, Monitoring and Evaluation), Linda Kunje (Finance and Administration), Steve Duwa (Media, Civic and Voter Education) and Dr. Anthony Mukumbwa (Audit).—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira