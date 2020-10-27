Shaik family rise up demanding justice for their murdered daughter

By Duncan Mlanjira

The family of Limbe-based Mohammad Hussein Shaik are in deep mourning of their only daughter, 24-year-old Kulsum, who is suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend Raja Umair Ayub of Pakistan origin on September 26.

Reports indicate that the suspect was arrested by the police and charged with murder and, according to Blantyre Police spokesman, Augustine Nkhwazi, the case is currently in the High Court.

It is reported that Kulsum was found burnt at a lodge at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre and later died at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

It is alleged that Kulsum left home on September 26 to meet the boyfriend, Umair in Limbe and the two are said to have agreed to have a discussion at an executive lodge in the city.

Nkhwazi said Umair told the police that upon their arrival at the lodge, he left the room to buy water outside only to discover her burnt by patrol upon his return.

But the suspicious police still arrested him for further investigations that led to him being charged for murder at the Magistrate Court and later committed for trial to the High Court.

The grieved father, Shaik based at Mpingwe in Limbe, had said Umair visited his home to inform him that his daughter had been burnt but never gave further explanation how it actually happened.

Shaik is reportedly saying his family wants justice and accused the police of doggy in the way they are handling the matter.

But Nkhwazi said the matter is now in the hands of the High Court, which is yet to set date for hearing.

The family has since launched a strong campaign in order for justice to prevail and are distributing fliers and also posting pictures on social media with messages of asking for justice.