Red Lions open 5-point lead of NBS Bank National Division League log table

* Beat 3rd-placed Namitete Zitha 2-0 yesterday at Balaka Stadium while runners-up Mitundu Baptist lost 0-3 to Ndirande Stars

* Bangwe All Stars beat Chintheche United 2-0 at Mpira Stadium to move from 5th place to 3rd position

By Duncan Mlanjira

Red Lions’ ambition to return to the elite TNM Super League is now on course as they have opened a 5-point lead of the second tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) log table after beating 3rd-placed Namitete Zitha 2-0 this Sunday afternoon at Balaka Stadium.

The Lions now lead with 26 points after 2nd-placed Mitundu Baptist lost 0-3 to Ndirande Stars at Mpira Stadium on Saturday. Mitundu have 21 points followed by Bangwe All Stars, who beat Chintheche United 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Mpira Stadium — moving from 5th place to 3rd.

They share the 20 points with Namitete Zitha but separated on goal difference and following their loss, Namitete are 4th while Baka City, who drew 2-2 with Ntaja United on Saturday at Balaka Stadium are 5th with 19 points.

FOMO FC drew 1-1 with Chilumba Barracks at Mulanje Park through goals from Chimwemwe Kamowa (32′) and Noah Clement (45+1′) for FOMO to maintain their 6th place.

At Balaka Stadium, Red Lions took the lead in the 4th minute through Fergason Mtondo after a beautifully taken corner kick Zikhole Ngulube.

After resting at half time leading 1-0, the Lions made a double substitution in the 58th taking out Royal Bokosi for Brown Gondwe and Innocent Makalani for Kennedy Kachimanga.

Just 10 minutes on the pitch (68′), sub Brown Gondwe found the net with a beautiful shot from outside the box after receiving an excellent pass from Dan Nyambose — whose overall performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

Nyambose, Kaliwo Harawa and Royal Bokosi were on fire at the heart of every Red Lions attack as they were very hungry for goals.

At Kasungu Stadium, bottom of the table Jenda United managed a 1-1 draw against visiting Mchinji Villa. Jenda went into the match with 3 points earned from a single win and now they have added it to 4 points while Mchinji Villa have 14 points.

Jenda United scored first in the 23rd minute through Wyson Nyirenda but Mchinji Villa equalised three minutes later through Juwao Davie.

At Mpira Stadium, Selemani Size give Bangwe All Stars an early lead with a first time connection after being perfectly set up by Sunny Banda.

They doubled the lead in the 42nd through Ellard Msosa when tapped in a rebound after Muhammad Khursheed unleashed a powerful shot that crashed onto the post.

The alert Msosa was on hand to slot home the rebound, whose overall performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

Played on Saturday, Ndirande Stars beat Mitundu Baptist 3-0 at Mpira Stadium exacting some sweet revenge as it is the same margin they lost to Mitundu in the first round that was played in Lilongwe.

Ndirande share 16 points with Chintheche United as well as each winning four games, drew four each, lost four each, scoring 14 and conceding 15 with each having a -1 goal difference.

At Balaka Stadium on Saturday, there was also a thrilling encounter where the hosts Ntaja United conceded first against Baka City before equalising and later taking the lead — but it ended 2-1 after the visitors equalised in the 87th minute.