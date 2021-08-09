Presidential taskforce on CoVID-19 expresses concern on patients being brought to treatment units while in already severe state

Sunday’s situation report

* Some patients are being brought in our treatment units already dead

* Chances of one recovering increases when the disease is identified as early as possible

* Public encouraged to call toll-free number 929 if unsure of what to do

By Duncan Mlanjira

The presidential task force on CoVID-19 has expressed concern that the country continues to lose productive citizens to the disease — some of whom could have survived if they were presented to CoVID-19 treatment units early.

This is contained in the daily CoVID-19 situation report from the taskforce’s co-chairperson, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, saying there is general late health care seeking behavior among people whereby “patients are arriving in treatment units while in severe state and this is resulting in poor disease outcomes”.

“Further, we have noted that some patients are being brought in our treatment units already dead,” she continued. “Let me stress that those that have the severe form of the disease must seek care immediately at the nearest health facility where appropriate care will be given.

“The public should be informed that in our treatment/isolation units we have experienced and dedicated health workers that are working tirelessly to save lives.”

The task force assures the public that chances of one recovering from CoVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

Thus the public is encouraged to promptly seek care at the nearest health facility whenever one is experiencing CoVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

“This prompt health care seeking will help us identify the disease in the early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately. If one is unsure of what to do please engage with the health authorities by calling the toll-free number 929.”

Those that have been confirmed to be CoVID-19 positive are encouraged to promptly seek care if they are experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement.

“Let me emphasize that to effectively reduce and stop the disease from spreading further, there is need for collective effort — we all need to comprehensively follow all the preventive and containment measures,” says Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

The preventive measures — that the public is urged to practise as daily routine regardless of status include frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if one has flu-like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.