Precious Medical International sponsors K1m towards Physician Assistants Union’s Indaba

By Duncan Mlanjira

Precious Medical International (PMI) has sponsored K1 million towards Physician Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM) annual conference scheduled for Lilongwe on Friday October 6.

The sponsorship is in two parts — K500,000 in cash towards the conference’s logistics and the other half offered through professional wellness services presentation at the summit.

“This sponsorship represents PMI’s significant commitment towards universal access to quality healthcare and Malawi’s 2063 agenda,” said PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo. “We are thrilled to partner with PAUM in their quest to improve healthcare services and medical knowledge in our nation.

“This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our core values and long-standing commitment to providing affordable quality healthcare.”

In his vote of thanks, PAUM president, Solomon David Chomba said they are “deeply grateful to Precious Medical International for their remarkable support”, saying: “This will enable us to further our mission, expand our reach, and continue our pursuit of excellence in the field of healthcare.

Precious Medical International — a Malawian medical insurance company established in 2018 to provide healthcare solutions and help members access top quality healthcare services — is committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen and intends to continue supporting initiatives and organisations that make a lasting impact in the healthcare sector.

In February this year, at the peak of the cholera outbreak, PMI partnered stakeholders such as the Blantyre Health Office (DHO) in response to the national call for the concerted efforts to fight against continuous spread of the disease by donating 1,075 bottles of chlorine to pupils at Chitsime Primary School in Ndirande, Blantyre.

This translated that the support reached out to over 1,000 households with chlorine just by engaging the primary school pupils as an effective means of reaching out to as many people as possible.

The young minds of Standard 6-8, were also engaged on how the chlorine is used to treat water and to positively pass on the usage process to their parents and guardians.

The company, that recently unveiled the campaign ‘Mwafika; your search is finally over”, which assures Malawians that finally they have access a medical scheme that offers a one stop solution to their quality healthcare and to look no further.

Since its establishment, the company has grown tremendously to having over 100 corporate institutions in 2023, which Malawi Red Cross Society, Malawi Housing Corporation, PETRODA, TNM, Nyasa Big Bullets, Centenary Bank, Group 4 Security Services (G4S), SunGold, Pro-telligent and BSCPA Mission Rabies, among others.



PMI also has a nationwide presence, with its head office in Blantyre and branches in Lilongwe and Mzuzu and prides itself for wellness programs; best value for money service; all-inclusive schemes; no shortfalls for essential and emergency treatment; no waiting periods to institutions; wide network of hospitals; premium discounts; international hospital links — referrals to countries such as South Africa, Kenya and India.

It also provides discounts on premiums for children under the age of 18; provision funeral services and free life transforming wellness programmes to all corporate clients on quarterly basis.