Nyamilandu’s father passes away from COVID-19 related complications

Ronald Soka Manda, father to Football Association of Malawi (Fam) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda has died from COVID-19 complications. He died at the age of 82.

Nyamilandu, who is currently in Cameroun for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), will be traveling back home tomorrow (Sunday).

He described his father’s demise as devastating: “It is traumatizing that i will not be able to say goodbye to my dad. How I wish, we gave him a proper and befitting burial.

“He was the most amazing dad one could ever want. He always had a smile on his face, very loving and kind. Because of his generosity, my dad opened doors for many people.

Reports indicate that Nyamilandu’s father succumbed to COVID-19 coupled with old age.

He was laid to rest Saturday evening as per COVID-19 burial protocols at Misesa Cemetery in Limbe. Funeral vigil is at his retirement home at BCA Hill.

Late Ronald Soka Manda was the first Malawian personnel manager for Sugar Corporation of Malawi (SUCOMA) now Illovo Sugar, where he worked for over two decades before his retirement in early 2001.

He is survived by his wife Hazel, Walter and daughters — Dr. Lucida Manda Taylor and Sarah Manda Feakes as well as 10 grandchildren.

Born on 2nd April, 1939, late Soka Manda hailed from Muyenkhu Village, T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.