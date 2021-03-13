Nyamilandu gracefully accepts losing his seat as African Anglophone FIFA Council representative

* I gave it my best shot but I was up against a powerful force



* It was a great honour to represent Africa and my country

* In all things we give glory to God for everything happens for a reason

* I accept God’s will for not retaining the FIFA Council position

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has gracefully accepted losing his seat as African Anglophone FIFA Council representative after being beaten by Nigeria FA president Amaju Pinnick in the polls held on Friday.

In a statement, Nyamilandu said he gave the race his best shot though it was clear that he was up against a powerful force.

“It was clear that the odds were stuck against me as events unfolded,” he said. “Withdrawing was never an option for me because I am a fighter and not a quitter.”

Initially, Nyamilandu was up against Pinnick, Nicholas Mwendwa of Kenya and Zambian Andrew Kamanga but Kamanga withdrew on Wednesday while Mwendwa announced his pull out hours before the election — both wanting to support Pinnick.

Reports indicate that there was deep electioneering as influential African football administrator Pinnick played a huge role in enticing member FAs to have South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe be ushered in as new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president unopposed.

Pinnick was initially touted to run for the CAF presidency but opted to run for the FIFA membership position and when the other contenders withdrew, it gave the Nigerian a tremendous advantage.

“I take pride knowing that I was the best candidate with the best profile but the circumstances were beyond my control,” Nyamilandu said. “I believe that when one door closes, another one opens hence the sky remains the limit for me.

“In all things, we give glory to God for everything happens for a reason. I accept God’s will for not retaining the FIFA Council position.”

He went further to that the African football fraternity “for the wonderful opportunity I had to serve as a member of the FIFA Council for 2.5 years”.

“It was a great honour to represent Africa and my country. I have learnt a great deal and the memories of my time with FIFA will remain forever in my life. Once again, I say thank you to FIFA.”

He also thanked people who believed in him by rendering their support throughout the campaign.

“You have been my driving force and source of inspiration during the campaign. May the Almighty Lord bless you all exceedingly and abundantly.”

Nyamilandu had replaced Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2018, who had resigned and in the polls he defeated Tanzanian Leodegar Tenga and the most powerful football administrator, South Africa FA president Danny Jordaan.

Prior to the 2018 polls, influential Jordaan lost out in other three bids for a place at the FIFA Council – which carries with it immense power in the game and what was more bruising to him is losing to little known Nyamilandu in as far as world football is concerned.

In an exclusive interview on COSAFA Show (Podcast) last month, Nyamilandu had said it had been a humbling and privileged two-year experience in the FIFA Council representing the COSAFA through which he has gained so much in as far as high level decisions for global and African football are concerned.

The FIFA Council consists of 37 members with the president elected by the FIFA Congress and eight as vice presidents and 28 other members elected by member associations — each for a term of four years.

“I have been able to influence some of FIFA’s high level decisions,” he had said. “I’ve been a team player because when you are in there, FIFA expects its visions and objectives to be achieved.