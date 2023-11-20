Nigeria held again after Match Day 1 shock home draw with Lesotho

* Egypt cruised to a 2-0 victory over nine-man Sierra Leone after routing Djibouti 6-0 on Thursday



* Algeria left it late to defeat Mozambique 2-0 away and make it two wins from two

Nigeria’s stuttering start to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying continued on Sunday as they were held 1-1 by Zimbabwe in Rwanda — taking just two points from their opening two Group C games after last week’s shock home draw with Lesotho.

Walter Musona put Zimbabwe ahead in Butare before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for a subdued Nigeria and the result leaves the Super Eagles playing catch-up already with South Africa able to move four points clear when they face Rwanda on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Egypt cruised to a 2-0 victory over nine-man Sierra Leone in Liberia thanks to Trezeguet’s double as the Pharaohs maintained their perfect start after routing Djibouti 6-0 on Thursday. Mohamed Salah provided the assist for Egypt’s second goal.

Sierra Leone had Tyrese Fornah sent off before Abdul Kabia’s late dismissal compounded their misery.

In Group F, Algeria left it late to defeat Mozambique 2-0 away and make it two wins from two. Fares Chaibi and Ramiz Zerrouki struck to keep the Desert Foxes perfect.

An Abedi Bigirimana consolation was not enough as Burundi lost 1-2 away to Gabon, who have also won both games so far and in Group D, Charles Pickel’s late own goal gave Sudan a 1-0 victory over DR Congo.

The first two matchdays started on Wednesday last week and continues today and tomorrow, whose first are:

Today (November 20)

Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Cairo, Egypt)

Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Paynesville, Liberia)

Seychelles v Kenya (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire)

The Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire (Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania)

Mali v Central African Republic (Bamako, Mali)

Chad v Madagascar (Oujda, Morocco)

Tomorrow (November 21)

Malawi v Tunisia (Lilongwe, Malawi)

Somalia v Uganda (Berkane, Morocco)

Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia (Agadir, Morocco)

Botswana v Guinea (Francistown, Botswana)

Eswatini v Cape Verde (Nelspruit, South Africa)

Rwanda v South Africa (Butare, Rwanda)

Lesotho v Benin (Durban, South Africa)

South Sudan v Mauritania (Diamniadio, Senegal)

Togo v Senegal (Group B) Lome, Togo

Libya v Cameroon (Benina, Libya)

Comoros v Ghana (Moroni, Comoros)

Niger v Zambia (Marrakesh, Morocco)

Mauritius v Angola (Saint Pierre, Mauritius)

Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (El Jadida, Morocco)

Tanzania v Morocco (Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania).

Results so far:

Matchday 1 (November 15)

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia (Group H)

Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe (Group C)

Congo DR 2-0 Mauritania (Group C)

Ethiopia 0-0 Sierra Leone (Group A)

November 16

Botswana 2-3 Mozambique (Group G)

Burundi 3-2 The Gambia (Group F)

Gabon 2-1 Kenya (Group F)

Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho (Group C)

Algeria 3-1 Somalia (Group G)

Cape Verde 0-0 Angola (Group D)

Egypt 6-0 Djibouti (Group A)

Sudan 1-1 Togo (Group B)

November 17

Guinea 2-1 Uganda (Group G)

Eswatini 0-1 Libya (Group D)

Liberia 0-1 Malawi (Group H)

Ghana 1-0 Madagascar (Group I)

Comoros 4-2 Central African Republic (Group I)

Zambia 4-2 Congo (Group E)

Côte d’Ivoire 9-0 Seychelles (Group F)

Mali 3-1 Chad (Group I)

Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome e Principe (Group H)

Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius (Group D)

Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea Bissau (Group A)

November 18

South Africa 2-1 Benin (Group C)

Niger 0-1 Tanzania (Group E)

Senegal 4-0 South Sudan (Group B)

Matchday 2 (November 19)

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria (Group C)

Mozambique 0-2 Algeria (Group G)

Burundi 1-2 Gabon (Group F)

Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt (Group A)

Sudan 1-0 Congo DR (Group B)

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane celebrated his 100th cap for Senegal by scoring twice in a 4-0 win over South Sudan on Saturday and the Saudi Arabia-based forward also created a goal before being substituted on his landmark appearance.

Mane set up Pape Sarr to open the scoring after just 37 seconds in Diamniadio and he then doubled Senegal’s lead himself five minutes later by shrugging off a defender and firing home Habib Diallo’s backheel.

Lamine Camara added a third on the stroke of halftime with a powerful finish beyond goalkeeper Majak Mawith while Mane completed the scoring by calmly converting a penalty just before the hour mark.

The comfortable victory continues a strong start to Senegal’s World Cup qualifying campaign as they target a third consecutive finals appearance in 2026.

The Liverpool icon has been African Footballer of the Year twice and spearheaded Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year.

This landmark display showcased Mane’s enduring quality for his country despite now playing club football in Saudi Arabia and at 30 years old, more Senegal milestones likely await their talisman on the road to the World Cup in North America.