Ndirande Stars exact sweet revenge over Mitundu Baptist winning with same margin of 3-0 they lost to in first round of NBS Bank NDL

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande Stars beat Mitundu Baptist 3-0 at Mpira Stadium yesterday in their opening match of the second round of NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) — exacting some sweet revenge as it is the same margin lost to Mitundu in the first round that was played in Lilongwe.

The win saw Ndirande Stars amassing 16 points, sharing with FOMO FC and Chintheche United. FOMO are up against Chilumba Barracks this afternoon at Mulanje Park while Chintheche United will be hosted by Bangwe All Stars at Mpira Stadium.

This afternoon also sees bottom of the table Jenda United up against Mchinji Villa at Kasungu Stadium while league leaders,

Red Lions (23 points) date 3rd-placed Namitete Zitha (20pts) at Balaka Stadium.

Elsewhere at Balaka Stadium yesterday, there was also a thrilling encounter where the hosts Ntaja United conceded first against Baka City before equalising and later taking the lead — but it ended 2-1 after the visitors equalised in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile at Mpira Stadium, the match was balanced from the start and in 23rd Ndirande Stars launch a promising attack down the right flank, with Khaleed Alli beating his marker and delivering a precise cross into the box that found Vincent Botoman, but his his shot was deflected, earning Ndirande a corner kick.

The set piece was taken quickly, but Mitundu Baptist’s defense held firm to clear the danger but they succumbed in the 36th when a low cross from the right flank crashed onto the crossbar, but Mayamiko Makaso was on hand to react the fastest, slotting the rebound past the Mitundu goalkeeper with a clinical first-time finish.

In the 42nd minute, Macray Chiwaya doubled Ndirande Stars’ lead after receiving a good ball from Vincent Botoman, who was on fire.

The two went for the break with the hosts comfortably leading 2-0 but they stretched the lead five minutes after the break through Raffick Alli after connecting a good pass from Khaleed Alli.

At the star of the second round Mitundu Baptist coach made a double change in the 46th bringing in Twaha Mwanyali and Affick Chapinga to replace Precious Segula and Emmanuel Chikadza and further tried to strengthen his side in the 58th bringing in Jimmy Licksen and Pemphero John for Innocent Chiwaya and Horace Mchoma.

There was a further substitution in the 72nd which was to haunt them as they played with 10 men from the 87th having used up all their substitutions when an injured player was unable to continue.

At Balaka Stadium, the visitors, Baka City took the lead in the 35th through a beautiful goal from Hastings Ndau after some excellent play from the star player after beating Ntaja defenders.

But three minutes later, the hosts earned a penalty after being fouled in the box and from the spot, Lloyd Chilenga beautifully converted to make it 1-1.

Ntaja made a double substitution a minute after resumption taking out Harrison Phiri for Pilirani Luka and Joseph Ziba for Prince Mwase and Baka also responded with a double — Enock Kaonga out for Brian Simwayi and Satiel Chirambo paving way for Bathel Chilongo.

Mwase turned to be super sub in the 69th scoring a superb goal after a beautiful play from the left side where Frazer Mbewe was really cooking things up.

Baka decided to make a change in the 75th, taking out Bongani Munthali for Allan Msowoya — and it turned to be effective as he equalised in the 87 with a beautiful thunderous shot from outside the penalty box.

For his overall performance Baka City’s Hastings Ndau was named Man of the Match while the accolade for Ndirande Stars went to Raffick Alli.