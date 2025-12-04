NBM Women’s Premiership resumes with city derby and a battle of log table front runners

* Leaders, Silver Strikers Ladies with 30 points, host fierce city rivals, runners-up Ascent Soccer (26 points) at Silver Stadium on Sunday

By Duncan Mlanjira

After a break to honour the Malawi Tri-Nation Tournament that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hosted in the FIFA Window for international friendlies, the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership resumes on Saturday with a fierce city derby and a battle of log table front runners.

Leaders, Silver Strikers Ladies with 30 points, host fierce city rivals, runners-up Ascent Soccer (26 points) at Silver Stadium kicking off at 14h30, which is in two folds; Silver wanting to stretch the lead and Ascent aiming to cut it to just one point.

So this is going to be an intense battle as Silver will also aim to maintain their winning streak, whose first round 100% record was broken by MDF Lionesses, who beat the leaders 2-1 in the opening match of the second round.

Silver then vented their anger by thumping 8th-placed Moyale Sisters 6-0 in their next match while Ascent Soccer earned wins in their two second round matches.

Silver Ladies are also the leading top scoring club with 35 goals, in which they conceded seven — 17 of them from Deborah Henry as she leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Ascent have amassed 25 goals and let in less goals at six from eight wins, two draws and one loss, making this derby a must-watch while another focus will be on the game between 3rd-placed Nyasa Big Bullets Women and 4th-placed MDF Lionesses on Saturday at Mpira Stadium from 14h30.

The two share 18 points but separated by goal difference as the Bullets Women scored 10 goals and conceded seven from 5 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses while the Lionesses scored 19 and conceded 9 — interestingly also from 5 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.

On 5th place with 17 points are Mighty Wanderers Queens, who host rock bottom of the table with 3 points, Topik Academy at Kamuzu Stadium at 14h30.

Topik earned their three points from three draws and have conceded the most goals at 38 while scoring six while the Nomads have so far won five games, drew two and lost four, scoring 14 goals and conceding 10.

Topik will be aiming for a face saver and pride to earn a win away from their home Mzuzu while Wanderers are fighting for a place in the top three.

On 6th place with 16 points and also an eye for the top 3, Civil Service Women are hosting 8th-placed Moyale Sisters (5 points) at Civo Stadium at 14h30 while 7th-placed Kukoma Ntopwa Women (15 points) date relegation-threatened MK Academy (9th/4pts) at Mpira Stadium at 10h00.