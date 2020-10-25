Nankhumwa acknowledges APM for support rendered towards his aunt Elizabeth Malemia funeral

By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite holding any social of political differences, death brings people together. And this is so as evidenced by what Democratic Progress Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa did when he profoundly thanked those who assisted him during the funeral and burial of his aunt Elizabeth Malemia on Saturday.

He made special to the DPP President Arthur Peter Mutharika, including the party’s members of the National Governing Council as among those who rendered their moral and material support during his bereavement.

Others he mentioned included Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, Leader of backbenchers, Victor Musowa and several others.

Thousands of people attended the burial ceremony in Mulanje for late Malemia, who was described as the family’s pillar of strength by Group Village Headman Mwamadi.

Nankhumwa himself said late Malemia supported his ambition to venture into politics.

In Parliament on Friday, Nankhumwa also had something to say for APM — congratulating the former for being recognised with the Uhuru/Raila honorary award at the 5th London Political Summit of 2020.

The Uhuru/Raila honorary award is for APM’s his contribution to the promotion of peace, democracy and high levels of political tolerance.

“I also wish to congratulate President Chakwera on receiving the same award,” he said “This is great news for Malawi as a country because it indicates the high regard in which we are held by international institutions around the world.”

Nankhumwa and Mutharika are not on good political terms but death separates such political differences and unite in grief.

The vice-president is regarded the party’s renegade that include secretary general Grelzeder Jeffrey; Jappie Mhango and Yusuf Nthenda.

Other renegades are Nankhumwa’s wife, Getrude; former Minister of Information Mark Botoman; former Minister of Transport and Public Works of Ralph Jooma; Sameer Suleman; Grant Scott; Majaza; Kwelepeta; Joy Chitsulo and Bester Awali.

These renegades were excluded from a meeting which the former State President organised with the party’s Members of Parliament early this month.

The revolt in the DPP started when Nankhumwa — with support from Jeffrey, Mhango and Nthenda — protested the replacement of Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition against Mutharika’s choice of Francis Kasaila.

The four were then fired from the party but they sought and was granted an injunction by the High Court the next day, October 3 that stopped the DPP from effecting the dismissals.

Nankhumwa then proceeded to organise a rally at Bangwe in Blantyre and in what is believed to be an effort to frustrate the DPP vice-president for the South’s blatant disregard of party protocol, Mutharika summoned 58 of its Members of Parliament at his private residence in Mangochi — excluding the nine renegades.

When Speaker of Parliament announced Kasaila as Leader of Opposition as directed by Mutharika, Nthenda — Member of Parliament for Mulanje West — moved a point of order that what Mutharika had been trying to do was against Standing Orders.

Nthenda reminded the House that Mutharika does not have powers to elect who to be a Leader of Opposition but rather the DPP MPs who do so.

Nthenda had disclosed that the DPP MPs did not sit down to nominate the members that should be considered for appointed as Leader of Opposition as per Parliamentary Standing Orders.

Following the arguments presented by Nthenda, the Deputy Speaker deferred Mutharika’s decision communication and that the Leader of the Opposition remains Nankhumwa.

The Deputy Speaker had asked the DPP MPs to go back to their drawing table and come up with a name.

Meanwhile, the election of the Leader of the Opposition went ahead and Nankhumwa emerged the winner.