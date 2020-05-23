Muslim Youth United describes police officers as heroes and heroines

By Duncan Mlanjira

Muslim Youth United, which adopted and takes care of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Queens) neurosurgical and orthopaedic wards of the Pediatric section, has described Malawi Police officers as heroes and heroines for the national services they render.

As one way of appreciating the work they do, the philanthropy group visited Muslim police officers at their training school at Kanjedza in Limbe on Friday where they presented food packs as well as treating them to dinner.

This service is called Iftaar done at the end of the day of observing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, which ends on Sunday or Monday depending on the citing of the moon.

Meanwhile, the Government has declared Monday, May 25 as a public holiday in respect to the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslim Youth United founder, Abdulla Panjwani said they usually enjoy the Iftaar event amongst Muslim students in universities and colleges but since they are closed due to the COVID-19 they assessed around and realised that they have never interacted with the police.

“We realised that, despite all the negativity that might be associated with the police, they are heroes and heroines in their on right because our safety and security is in their hands,” Panjwani said.

“We unanimously agreed to interact with our brothers and sisters in the police services for them to appreciate that we cherish the work they do nationwide.

“It’s a noble task that they do and we are very appreciative that there are a lot of Muslim in the Malawi Police Service and we thought it wise to interact with the few of them readily available.

“This was also to encourage them to spread messages of love, peace and coexistence which is the motto that drives us in all that we do,” he said.

In his remarks, Senior Superindent Dennis Phwina said they were very appreciative that the grouping decided to visit them for the Iftaar which is a recognition of the work that they do.

“There are many police officers who are Muslims and after we have shared the food packs amongst ourselves, we will distribute the remaining ones to other stations across the Southern Region,” he said.

He asked the grouping to continue interacting with them in order to assist in other areas that may need closer attention to.

“This is our country and it is up to us all to assist each other just like these youths do and we are ready to identify the needs of the public where they can consider to assist,” Phwina said.

Muslim Youth United was established in 2014 as a WhatsApp group that later turned to philanthropy and since its inception, has undertaken over 40 empowerment projects that include the adoption of the pediatric ward at Queens, tree planting sessions as well as prison and hospital visits.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the grouping donated health products for better care of patients to Queens’ Pediatric section that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids.

Named ‘We Care’, the Muslim Youth will be supplying the needs of the neurosurgical and orthopaedic wards that they shall be identifying in conjunction with the Queens’ medical personnel during their weekly visits.

The grouping also carries out a feeding programme at Queens every Wednesday in which they supply food items for the kitchen to prepare either rice with beef, or with soya pieces or chicken stew and they also supply milk and other food supplements such as Chiponde.

As part of their celebration of the Eid al-Adha Festival of the Sacrifice August last, the grouping donated 273kgs of meat to Queens and that’s when they decided to continue with the feeding programme.

Last December, the grouping also donated physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre that included 120 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 100 walking sticks.

And in September last, MYU organised a Blood Donation Camp at Mpingwe Sports Club in conjunction with Malawi Blood Transfusion Service, National Muslim Students Association, Pakistan Welfare Association and Limbe Muslim Jamal Bilal Trust.