MultiChoice to hit the streets with GOtv Zokambakamba quiz sessions to entertain people

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the upgrade on GOtv Supa+ package that is airing the English Premier League, MultiChoice Malawi innovated entertainment sessions dubbed GOtv Zokambakamba quiz — saying it’s not just about catching the game on customers screens but to entertain them through other means.

In a statement, MultiChoice says “when the whistle blows and the football season starts, there’s an electric energy in the air”, and adds that Zokambakamba ndi GOtv, is the local extraordinaire set to quiz and entertain you on the streets!”

“Specially designed to connect with our passionate audience, Zokambakamba ndi GOtv brings life, laughter, and the love of football together. With Zokambakamba ndi GOtv, we are sparking conversations, diving deep into discussions about the iconic sporting extravaganzas – right from Premier League to La Liga and Serie A.”

Thus viewers are encouraged not to miss the action by stay alert and look out for banter “in bustling places like football stadiums, trading centres and of course, the dynamic GOtv Supa+ activations in major cities in the Northern, Southern and Central regions”.

“The question remains are you ready to test your football trivia to see whether you’re a true football guru or just a side-line supporter! Besides the Premier League, let’s not forget the excitement of La Liga and Serie A, both available exclusively on GOtv Supa+.

“From Manchester City’s title defence to Barcelona’s title chase led by the iconic Xavi Hernandez, GOtv Supa+ ensures you’re right in the middle of all the football drama.”

For those seeking balance, MultiChoice says GOtv Supa+ offers “unparalleled value for money” at only MK33,000 through which subscribers are guaranteed a front-row seat to all 38 rounds — “that’s 380 matches of the Premier League, making GOtv the uncontested home of football”.

“But wait, there’s more! Dive into blockbuster movies, gripping series, and a universe of content, all tailored to provide you and your family with an unmatched television experience.

“From the thrills of M-Net Movies to the wonders of National Geographic, GOtv Supa+ ensures your home truly becomes the ultimate entertainment hub.”

For tech-savvy fans out there, they are encouraged to get on board with the MyGOtv App that offers updates, helps customers manage their accounts and ensure they never miss a moment of the action.

“It’s time to get in the game. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade your package and join in on the excitement. Manage your subscription via the MyGOtv App available on your mobile app store and subscribe or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ and catch even more football action like the Premier League.”