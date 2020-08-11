MultiChoice Malawi donates PPEs worth a whopping K38.7m

By Duncan Mlanjira

Digital television service providers, MultiChoice Malawi has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital worth a whopping K38.7 million in the form of 3,500 KN95 face masks and 3,500 disposable isolation gowns.

MultiChoice Malawi’s Managing Director, Gus Banda said their gesture is an appreciate of the multilateral efforts by the Government, the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force, the medical fraternity, security and other agencies as well as the general public in their collective efforts vested towards the fight against COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

“We also empathize with the families in Malawi that are experiencing adverse challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation that has affected the whole world,” he said.

“Our prayers are with these families and everyone trying to survive in one way or another in this time.

“We cannot say thank you enough for the noticeable contribution put forward especially by our medical personnel countrywide, who have had to sacrifice their sleep, leave their families, and put their lives at risk while at the frontline fight against this enemy.

“It has evidently yielded results with more recoveries recorded than deaths, a position to be proud of,” Banda said.

He further said as the government is putting more efforts of ensuring that everyone is safe and the support extended by the private sector and individuals as well as observance of the necessary SOPs and guidelines by everyone, together the pandemic shall overcome.

“At MultiChoice Malawi, we understand the times we are faced with now, and that co-operation and solidarity is important from each one of us at individual and corporate level.

“We therefore come here today, to add to the earlier responses by several entities and commit our solemn support towards the COVID-19 fight in Malawi.”

He took cognizance that with the recent increase in the number of cases in Malawi, the fight against COVID-19 is going to be a long one, and as a private organization, they felt they should do everything in their power to run this marathon.

“Our core focus in this donation is delivery of these PPEs to people right at the frontline of this fight, interfacing with victims, suspected cases and in areas of high risk of the virus contagion.

“This is mainly because, according the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90,000 health workers globally have been infected with the virus.

“We are grateful for the opportunity for us to make yet another contribution and support the efforts of the government, the private sector, donor agencies and other players.

“I wish to urge our customers and the general public to continue to practice solidarity and hope that we will make it through this crisis together and come out better.

“I also task everyone, to observe the SOPs and other guidelines in place by the Government, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization in order to minimize the spread of the virus,” he said.