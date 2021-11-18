MultiChoice launches GOtv promotion for customers who upgrade to brand new GOtv SUPA package

* Lucky winners stand chance to win Sana Cash & Carry shopping vouchers worth K25,000 each

By Duncan Mlanjira

As MultiChoice continue celebrating its 25th anniversary — dubbed Sankha Wekha — it has launched a promotion in which 24 lucky GOtv subscribers stand a chance of winning Sana Cash & Carry supermarket shopping vouchers worth K25,000 each.

All it takes is for the subscribers to simply upgrade to the brand new GOtv SUPA package and submit their IUC number to malawi.sales@mw.multichoice.com — whose entries were opened from November 16 to close on December 16 (Terms & conditions apply).

Gus Banda, MultiChoice Malawi’s managing director, says while this is part of the 25 years of Sankha Wekha celebrations, it is also to provide the customers with “even more value and more choice during these strained economic times due to CoVID-19”.

“Now more than ever, we want to offer our customers value for their money and display why we’re still worth it,” he said. “At MultiChoice, we aim to put our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“This also our chance to enter this festive season with a display of appreciation to our subscribers through impactful incentives like this, which displays our commitment to contributing positively as a business.”

The brand new GOtv Supa package — launched on Monday, November 2, 2021 — is a step-up from GOtv Max, offers 9 new channels including sports and a range of lifestyle and entertainment.

It also has much more for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas and is packaged much more proudly African content at K18,000 a month— a K4000 difference from GOtv Max’s K14,000.

The new package will also be offered as a complimentary 30-day viewing window at no charge for subscribers of GOtv Max once they renew their subscription at K14,000 in December.

“GOtv Supa package is an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family – the ultimate gift this festive season,” MD Banda said.

Subscribers can upgrade easily using the MyGOtv app available for download on iOS and Android or dial *470# and follow the prompts and for more on the suite of services available to GOtv subscribers and more offers, customers are encouraged to visit www.gotvafrica.com.

GOtv Supa adds to four as packages on offer for viewers that include GOtv Plus, which offers a glimpse into a wide range of content genres but does not include as many channels as GOtv Max.

GOtv Value is an entry-level option offering 24-hour sports highlights, movies, kids’ shows, and local entertainment while GOtv Lite is more basic content but bringing the best in local entertainment.

Some of the channels on GOtv SUPA include Honey​, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic​, Rok, Kix Channel, Zambezi Magic, National Geographic​ and Boomerang.

At the launch through a press briefing on November 2 at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, MultiChoice Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said this brand-new affirms that “when it comes to the best quality African-grown entertainment, GOtv certainly delivers the best”.

“This festive season, the proudly African entertainment provider is reaffirming its commitment to audiences by introducing this brand-new package that packs a Supa punch, without putting extra pressure on the purse strings,” she said.

MultiChoice Malawi started 25 years ago as a joint venture between a Malawian owned firm, Raise Limited and MultiChoice Africa Holdings — offering as the country’s first-ever best pay-tv services that include DStv.

GOtv was launched in 2013 to offer an alternative and affordable pay-tv services which enriches Malawians’ lives through entertaining, educating and financially empowering communities through Sankha Wekha registration agents.