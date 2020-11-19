MultiChoice introduces brand-new channel ‘HONEY’

Maravi Express

MultiChoice — Africa’s most-loved storyteller — will on February 12, 2021 launch a brand-new Pan-African lifestyle channel on DStv channel 173 names HONEY.

MultiChoice says HONEY, to be available for Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers, is part of its ongoing effort to enhance its customers’ viewing experience and delight them with additional content.



MultiChoice says it is thrilled to bring this latest venture in African storytelling, saying HONEY is a bold, unscripted lifestyle TV channel for curious and connected Africans.

“The channel is about celebrating and exploring African lives and loves, and the content is focused on lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating, as well as reality,” MultiChoice CEO of General Entertainment, Yolisa Phahle is quoted as saying in a statement..



“The move follows consistent, upward lifestyle-viewership trends on the continent. The channel is part of our commitment to keep bringing fresh, authentic and local content to our African subscribers.

“For many years, we’ve seen lifestyle is a popular genre on the continent; and now our subscribers will see their own talent, food, celebrations, and their families as the well-deserved hero.”

The channel will be broadcast in all key African regions including Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa.

Keeping with the continent’s effervescent energy and vibrancy, Phahle says the channel will be a tapestry of African producers with exciting storylines and cross-continental casting, making HONEY, a go-to channel for authentic African storytelling.

Head of Content at MultiChoice, Aletta Alberts says: “Africa’s dynamism and way of life is the perfect ingredient for this exciting channel.

“HONEY is going to add a sweet and sticky flavour to our subscriber offering. Lifestyle content is the ideal vehicle to reflect the continent’s diversity and sameness.

“Everyone curious about food, style, and weddings is in for a treat,” he said.

The MultiChoice channel is packaged by Media24’s television unit which is also responsible for Afrikaans lifestyle channel, VIA.

Izelle Venter, HONEY’s Channel Head says: “Media24 is delighted to collaborate with MultiChoice on this new adventure.

“The goal is to combine both companies’ best qualities, experiences, and knowledge to serve DStv subscribers with a new channel that is familiar, unique and entertaining.”

In a ground-breaking content creation model, the channel has partnered with producers from all corners of the continent to create hundreds of fresh hours of exciting African shows, ensuring that HONEY is indeed the place where all Africans feel at home.

“We are working with producers across the continent to ensure the lifestyle stories we tell are real and relevant,” says Zinzi Velelo, HONEY’s Head of Content.

“Our goal is to showcase the characters, talent and dynamics of everyday African life as never before.”

