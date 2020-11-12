MSCE leakage still under investigation—Deputy Minister of Education

By Solister Mogha,MANA

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambuwa Wirima said on Wednesday that investigations on the leaked Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations are at an advanced stage and soon the nation would be communicated on the findings.

Speaking in Zomba after meeting senior officers at the Malawi National Examination Board’s (MANEB), Wirima was not ready to divulge details of the progress made so far but was optimistic of positive results.



The Minister said a number of players have been involved including security agents who are doing independent investigations.

“I don’t want to say anything on the progress made so far concerning the leakage, but suffice to say, we are making strides and very soon the nation would be informed,” she said.

Wirima has since urged Malawians to exercise patience as they wait for the outcome of the investigations.

The Minister, however, said her visit to the institution was not on the leaked MSCE exams but to appreciate how the institution operates when it comes to award of grades to students particularly standard eight pupils.

“As politicians, sometimes we speak things without real information or knowledge of what actually happens. Today, I came so that I understand how MANEB grades students.

“Much of the things that were said during this meeting were technical in nature and as such, I cannot share with the public,” she said.

MANEB Executive Director, Gerald Chiunda concurred with the Minister that investigations were at an advanced stage.

Chiunda still believes the leakage was within MANEB and said the board will do everything possible to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

“Just as I said few days ago, this leakage is within MANEB and everyone here is at pain and wants those involved to be publicly known and arrested.

“Preparing and administering exams is a very painful activity and there is no way one would just spoil our hard work just like that.

“Yes, we had a case in 2000 but no one was exposed but this time around we will expose those who leaked the papers,” Chiunda said.

MANEB cancelled the 2020 MSCE examinations on November 4 after public outcry on massive leakage of the examination papers.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje made the announcement in Lilongwe during a press briefing about the cancellation and that new exams would be administered in March 2021.

However, President Lazarus Chakwera directed that the exams be retaken in January next year.