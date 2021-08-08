MRA plans to install aerial surveillance cameras in all unchartered roots used for smuggling

A drone for aerial surveillance

* Smuggling of goods and tax evasion deprives government of revenue for public expenditure

* Also reviewing Informant Reward Scheme as most of their informants were also collaborating with the smugglers

* To introduce electronic stamps on liquor, soft drinks and bottled water

By Lydia Kalonde, MANA

In order to seriously address rampant smuggling of goods into the country and tax evasion, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) plans to install aerial surveillance cameras in all unchartered roots.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Head Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma that MRA would procure drones for the aerial surveillance and is set to create inland examination centres (IECs).

At a media orientation for journalist from Southern Region on the revenue authority’s 2021/2022 new tax measures, Kapoloma also said the tax body shall introduce electronic stamps on liquor, soft drinks and bottled water.

He said smuggling of goods and tax evasion deprives government of revenue for public expenditure.

“Smuggling is a big issue, because a lot of revenue is lost every day due to this malpractice and once we’ve new strategies in place, we know we can ably deal with these issues head on.”

Kapoloma further said MRA was reviewing its Informant Reward Scheme as most of their informants were also collaborating with the smugglers.

“We are currently reviewing the money because we believe they are enticed by more from the smugglers themselves — that is why they turn into sell outs”

On the introduction of the electronic stamps, Kapoloma said this is a major factor that will help them “deal with smuggling of liquor, soft drinks and bottled water because if the products are to be found without these stamps, they will be confiscated and will only be returned to the owner after paying a huge penalty.”

He urged journalists to write more stories about negative impacts of smuggling and tax evasion on national economy saying some people are not aware of the malpractices on government revenue.

He said smuggling kills other people’s business as smuggled goods become cheaper, thereby creating unfair trade competition on the market and further cautioned consumers against buying smuggled goods as some could be hazardous to life.

Blantyre Press Club president, Blessings Kanache commended the MRA for engaging the journalists, saying the revenue authority needs to do more improve journalists’ knowledge on issues of tax measures and other strategies in curbing smuggling and tax invasion.

He expressed hope that reporters in both print and electronic media would use knowledge gained during training to inform the public the negative impacts of smuggling and tax invasion on national economy.

The areas prone to smuggling include border districts of Mulanje, Phalombe, Mangochi, Ntcheu, Dedza, Mchinji, Lilongwe, Chitipa, Karonga and Dedza.