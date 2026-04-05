MP Billy Kaunda ignites profound tributes towards former President late Bingu wa Mutharika

* He was a great man! The son of the soil! He left behind an oversized pair of shoes — so oversized that nobody has ever even attempted to put on—Alfred Bachiwa

* One of the great sons of Malawi, selfless and dedicated to serving his fellow countrymen, nothing more and nothing less—Saona Gama

By Duncan Mlanjira

Member of Parliament, Billy Kaunda’s post on Facebook, in remembering that former State President, Bingu was Mutharika died on this day of April 5, 2012, after succumbing to cardiac arrest, has ignited some profound tributes towards the leader, who has been described as visionary, noble and several attributes.

“Today, April 5, we remember President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, who suddenly left us 14 years ago after a memorable service to the country,” writes Billy Kaunda, the musician extraordinaire. “He was a noble man, and we had a good professional and personal relationship. More of this is detailed in my book, ‘Hills & Valleys; The Autobiography‘ (2021). May His Soul Continue Resting In Peace.”

The post immediately attracted an avalanche of heartfelt tributes, with Alfred Bachiwa responding: “He was a great man! The son of the soil! He left behind an oversized pair of shoes — so oversized that nobody has ever even attempted to put on.

“He was not an angel, but in him the country witnessed a patriotic vision on two legs. He used to say ‘we must dream in colour’, and dreaming in colour is what he was portraying, not with empty poetic speeches, but shining examples!

“He was, surely, a great soldier and, great soldiers are saluted twice! Once in their life time! Once in their death!” said Bachiwa.

On her part, Saona Gama described Bingu as “one of the great sons of Malawi — selfless and dedicated to serving his fellow countrymen, nothing more and nothing less”, while Gift Mac Kathawa opined that he was “not sure if Malawi will be blessed with a visionary and strong leader as this late Professor”.

Zalumba Khanje commented that Bingu made Lilongwe City clean by chasing all vendors from the street and secured construction of Lilongwe Flea Market from Press Trust while McDonald Nakhwala — on a lighter note — remembered him from his bold statements such as; ‘ndikunyenyanyenyani’, ‘the shoot to kill’, ‘I am not Jesus’, ‘I will slap you back’ and also recalled Bingu’s saga with the British High Commissioner, Cochrane Dyte, whom he slapped with persona non grata decree.

What also came to the mind of Khanje was the infamous ‘Zero-deficit National Budget, the construction of the new Parliament Building, establishment of Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST), Mzuzu Branch of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) — and also facilitated for Malawi’s loan with donors to be forgiven “with no trickle down effect”.

Che Lawe ku Mthilamanja described the late Bingu as “a true revolutionary leader, a pan Africanist — a leader who never run out of ideas. Malawi is missing your wisdom, you gave us confidence courage, good morals and positive thinking. You told us Malawi is not poor but the majority of our people are of low IQ.

Khwima Mkamanga also observed that “Bingu raised the bar for the Malawi Presidency very high”, Siphiwe Khofi saying: “He was a hub to our country — very principled and visionary. May his gentle and visionary Soul continue resting in everlasting perfect peace.”

Ulima Adamson said: “Forever in our hearts, Legend, keep resting well. You are greatly missed and appreciated for your help to our country Malawi”, while several others maintained that Malawians would have fondly considered him as “an exceptional former Head of State if he had lived on — his legacy is very cherished and “will live on”.

“Late H.E. Bingu wa Mutharika; a patriot and visionary leader, economic engineer, Chitsulo cha Njanji” (Fariz Khamisa); “I really miss the Founder of my party — visionary leader who inspired me not to look myself down, [saying] Malawi is rich p but its the citizen who are poor” (Jekel Khalani Lwazi); “The Dreamer is gone, but the dream still lives on” (James Kandodo).