Minister Kunkuyu urges Blantyre City Council to amicably resolve differences with street vendors

Kunkuyu addressing the vendors

* Some vendors reacted angrily to Council officials who were snatching merchandise from those who were selling in undesignated places

* The situation turned ugly when some of the vendors hit back and stoned a Council vehicle that carried officials

By Tikondane Vega, MANA

Following running battles between street vendors, Blantyre City Council patrol officers and the Police, Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu called for an impromptu interface meeting with the concerned parties.

On Tuesday, the street vendors attacked a Blantyre City Council patrol vehicle as officers in it were trying to enforce the bye-laws and as the mayhem escalated, Limbe Police responded to keep peace as businesses were interrupted.

The fracas started when some vendors reacted angrily to BCC officials who were snatching merchandise from those who were selling in undesignated places and the situation turned ugly when some of the vendors hit back and stoned a BCC vehicle that carried officials.

At the meeting, Kunkuyu urged the Council to amicably solve their differences with the street vendors so that everyone can enjoy social economic development — emphasizing that the scenario could have been avoided had it been vendors were engaged politely since they already know that they are doing business in undesignated places which is against the law.

“My coming here is to ensure that there is peace in this town,” he said. “I have advised BCC officials to have meeting with vendors and other stakeholders starting Tuesday next week so that a consensus is reached.

“I know that with devaluation, everyone is concerned including vendors. It is the government’s wish to ensure that people are doing business freely while at the same time abiding by laws.”

Kunkuyu further said no issue concerning vendors should be discussed without their presence, saying their side of the story also need to be heard and when laws are applied they should know what is happening.

“The beauty is that street vendors have agreed that they operate in wrong places, hence they usually run away when they see BCC officials. Now, they need to have round table discussions to iron out their differences.”

Chairperson for Limbe street vendors, Onitala Mawotchi said they resort to plying their trade in the streets because the designated locations do not have space to accommodate everyone.

Mawotchi was happy that street vendors will have a chance to meet BCC officials who for a long time have been denying the audience, saying: “What happened on Tuesday is regrettable, vendors are peaceful people. We also need to be heard by the authorities.”

Present at the interface was Limbe Police’s Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner Gladson Chipumphula, who has assured people of full security saying they should not fail to visit the town due to the Tuesday incident.

“We have cameras all over the town,” he said. “Currently, we are analysing footage to see those who took part in the Tuesday’s fracas. Be assured that those identified will be arrested. Police will continue discharging their duties professionally.”

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in connection with the fracas as confirmed on Wednesday by Limbe Police public relations officer, Aubrey Singanyama, saying the driver of the Blantyre City Council patrol vehicle registration number BQ 7696 got injured as the irate street vendors started pelting stones at them.

The vehicle was maliciously damaged as well as two other cars that were innocently being drive past the scene of the fracas.

“Limbe Police officers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest Joe Manda, 38; Charles Phiri, 35; Blessings Gawani, 18 and Abwino Aliko, 30 who have since been charged with unlawful wounding and malicious damage offences,” Singanyama said.

He added that the injured Blantyre City Council driver was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention and the police investigations are underway to arrest other perpetrators of the fracas.

Manda is from Che Idi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Nthiramanja in Thyolo, Phiri comes from Misomali Village, T/A Chikumbu in Mulanje district while Gawani is from Maheya Village, T/A Mlolo in Nsanje and Aliko hails from Bonongwe Village T/A Phambala in Ntcheu district.—Additional reporting by Chilungamo Missi, MANA