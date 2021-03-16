MEC officially rejects Karonga North West constituency by-election due to being under-aged

Promise Kaunda, Leadership with Compassion Party candidate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that the analysis of the nomination process went on very well and that all candidates, except one, were approved.

The rejected candidate is Promise Kaunda, who was aspiring to contest for Parliamentary race in Karonga North West constituency by-election, is under-aged.

The date of birth he indicated on his nomination papers was from the national identification — that he was born on February 21, 2001 — thus he will be 21 years old on February 21, 2022.

MEC officials told the Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) candidate that the “law (Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA) 40 section 1) requires anybody contesting as a Member of Parliament to have attained the age of 21 at the time of presenting one’s nomination papers”.

MEC’s spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa has now confirmed the rejection.

In an interview with MEC Stringer, Jordan Simeon-Phiri in Karonga — soon after he was told he could not be allowed to contest — Kaunda said his birth certificate shows he was born in 1999 but when he was registering for the national ID card with the National Registration Bureau, he reduced his birth year to 2001.

Instead of giving up, Kaunda told the reporter that he intended to appeal by attaching his birth certificate but that is now not possible since MEC has officially rejected his candidacy.

The MEC Stringer went on to interview Chancellor College law professor, Garton Kamchedzera who hinted that change of one’s birth dates is a criminal offense, which is prosecutable.

“If one fraudulently alters birth dates information to systematically suit situations, he or she is committing an offence which is criminal in nature.

“So, the onus is on the candidate to prove the authenticity of his birth certificate otherwise giving conflicting dates of birth is wrong and if anything the national identity card should be used because its information was given under oath,” Kamchedzera had said.

The approved Parliamentary candidates are:

Karonga North West — Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).

Ntchisi North — Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP); Kensinalakwiyo Lasford Mambeya (DPP); Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe (independent).

Lilongwe Msinja South — Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP); Jones Yamikani Chadza (independent); Ruth Chatata (independent); Lameck John Kondesi (independent); Mustapha MacDonald (DPP).

Zomba Changalume — Yusuf Noor Bamusi (UDF); Lawrence Denezio Bisika (PP); Jean Cheonga Chilemba (UTM); Anne Mary Fletcher (independent); Henry Marko Kaseama (independent); Bizwick Million (independent); Mary Matiya Muheya (DPP); James Nipuro (independent); Rexa Kuntambila Ntodwa (independent); Mahomed Hanif Osman (independent).

Nsanje North — Patrick Chimwemwe Bande (independent); Esther MchekA Chilenje (DPP); Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP); Kennedy Jailosi (UTM).

Nsanje Central — Esmy Hubert Bande (DEPECO); Francis Lazalo Kasaila (DPP); Laston Saidi Katole (UDF); Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP); Nzeru Mybeck (UTM).

Chikwawa East — Rosemary Singano Kalidozo (independent); Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF); Fyson Duncan Mainjeni (UTM); Ginford Mabo Maulidi (DPP); Phoebe Mtembenuzeni (independent); Finason Brown Thengulo (independent); Foster Thomson Thipiwa (MCP).

The approved ward Councillor candidates are:

Liviridzi Ward in Balaka District — Richard Koloko Alli (UTM); Jones Chamangwana (MCP); Lucius Elia (DPP); Chilambe Isaac Martin (independent); Sten Felesani MAwindo (independent); Paul Naphwiyo (independent); Stande Nyuyeje (UDF).

Chitakale Ward in Mulanje District — Aaron Mickson Chitsulo (MCP); Alexander Makawa Phiri Foster (UTM); Richard Fanuel Mulingano (DPP).