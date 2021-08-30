MEC invites political parties and all electoral stakeholders to submit views towards comprehensive review of Constituencies and Wards boundaries

Malawi Constituency boundaries

Maravi Express

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is inviting political parties and all interested electoral stakeholders to submit views, opinions and suggestions in writing to be considered for the comprehensive review of Constituencies and Wards boundaries.

The electoral stakeholders include civil society organisations, professional associations, academia, religious and faith groups to submit their inputs in writing to be considered during the review process by October 20, 2021.

The political parties and the stakeholders are advised to send the written submissions pertaining to specific constituencies and wards to their respective District Council offices to be dropped in person at the council offices in envelopes marked: ‘Constituency and Ward Boundary Review’.

The Constituency and Ward Boundary Review is being done under section 76 (2) of the Constitution gives MEC the mandate to determine constituency boundaries impartially on the basis of ensuring that constituencies contain approximately equal numbers of voters eligible to register.

This is also subject only to consideration of population density; ease of communication; and geographical features and existing administrative boundaries.

It is also mandated to review existing constituency boundaries at intervals of not more than five years and alter them in accordance with the principles laid down in subsection (2).

MEC is created under section 75 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi with a mandate to manage, supervise and direct the conduct of elections in accordance with the Constitution and other Acts of Parliament.

“In fulfillment of this mandate and in preparation for the next Tripartite Elections in September 2025, the Commission has planned to conduct a comprehensive review of boundaries of all constituencies and wards to ensure that they are in compliance with the provisions of the said section 76 of the Constitution.

“All other submissions pertaining to the process but not specific to a particular council, ward or constituency should be submitted to the Chief Elections Officer/Malawi Electoral Commission/ Private Bag 113, Blantyre or email: cwbr@mec.org.mw

“Submissions made outside the channel provided or after the consultative meetings will not be entertained,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, As part of the process of the Constituency and Ward boundary review process, MEC rolled out sensitisation meetings starting from August 23 up to September 17, o explain the process to electoral stakeholders.

The meetings are being done with political parties, Members of Parliament, Ward Councillors, civil society organisations, the media, traditional and faith leaders.

Also invited are representatives of women, youth and people with disabilities organisations in the respective District Councils hosting the meetings.