Malawi Scorchers first to book semifinal place at the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa

Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show on Day 4 of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Dobsonville, SouthAfrica on Saturday as Malawi Scorchers annihilated eSwatini 8-0 to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals with a game in hand.

She netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot while the Scorchers target their first-ever international title as they finished as runners-up against Tanzania in 2021.

They first stunned seven-time champions, South Africa’s Banyana-Banyana 4-3 with Temwa scoring a hat-trick with the other goal by Leticia Chinyamula while on Saturday, the other goals were from Sabinha Thom (a brace); Carolyne Mathyola and Rose Kadzere.

The Scorchers are at the summit of Group A table with six points followed by the hosts South Africa, who defeated Madagascar 3-1 in their second match to give themselves a qualifying lifeline.

A first half penalty converted by Thubelihle Shamase and a second half brace by Samkelisiwe Selana gave Banyana-Banyana all the three points and importantly a chance at fighting to qualify for the semi-finals.

The seven time champions are ahead of eSwatini also with three points but who dropped to third due to goal difference as the two sides are scheduled to meet in the final Group match.

The top side in each of the three groups and the best runner-up will progress to the semifinals.

If either of Banyana-Banyana and eSwatini win and Malawi lose their final pool fixture, the Scorchers will remain top of the table on head-to-head.

The action continues in Group B on Sunday as Zambia took on Angola at midday with Mozambique meeting Comoros at 15h30.



From 8 matches played as of Saturday, goals scored were 30 with Malawi 8-0 win as the biggest victory and also registering most goals in a game.

Temwa was ahead on goals with 5 as Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa) and Scorchers’ Sabinah Thom have two apiece while with one goal from Malawi being from Leticia Chinyamula, Rose Kadzera and Carolyne Mathyola.