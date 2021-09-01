Lilongwe-based FDH Bank customer Rumarc Agro Dealers wins grand prize of K5m in Wamkaka promotion

FDH Bank’s auditor Mphatso Mandala (white shirt) conducting the draw

By Duncan Mlanjira

A business customer based in Lilongwe, trading as Rumarc Agro Dealers, has won the grand prize of K5 million in the four-month FDH Bank Wamkaka promotion saw 425 winning various prizes.

The competition, that was initiated to inculcate and promote a saving culture on Malawians — including those in the rural areas — was giving out monthly prizes of K300,000 for one winner; K50,000 each for 20; 50kg bags of fertilizer each for two; 2m cloth wrappers (zitenje) each for 50 as well as 25 each winning Malawi national football team replica jerseys.

FDH Bank is the official sponsor of the Flames and the additional prize of replica jerseys is a celebration of the teams qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

It also sponsors a national football competition, the FDH Bank Cup at K90 million, which is in the semifinal stage and its winners shall go home with K25 million prize money.

To enter the Wamkaka promotion, that was launched on April 25-August 23, FDH Bank was enticing the public to open a savings account while existing customers were asked to deposit K50,000 into their account and maintain the status quo for a month.

FDH’s Senior Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere said the promotion achieved its objective as more people have opened savings account with the bank while existing customers were maintaining theirs in the spirit of saving for better investment later.

“As we are going into the rainy season, farmers shall need financing for their farm inputs and that’s where saving for such eventuality is important to maintain,” Chimchere said.

“We have pushed the saving agenda to a lot more since people are now able to enjoy the fruits of their investment.

“As a caring bank, we promise that this is not a one off promotion. We have done several other campaigns before and we definitely will come up with another innovation.”

Chimchere thus appealed to the public to maintain a savings culture — and “to choose to invest with FDH Bank, which cares for Malawians and its customers”.