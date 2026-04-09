Kenya accords joyous welcome to all three FIFA Women’s Series 2026 teams; Malawi Scorchers reciprocate with razzmatazz dance

* Welcome to Kenya, Team Malawi, football truly unites the world, and we are honored to host you for the 2026 FIFA Women’s Series

* As the Scorchers face world women’s football giants Australia on Saturday, their first international match against a nation outside Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kenya Football Federation have given all the three FIFA Women’s Series 2026 teams; India, Australia and Malawi, a joyous and tumultuous welcome, which the Scorchers reciprocated with their usual razzmatazz dance.

The Scorchers will first face world women’s football giants Australia on Saturday, their first international match against a nation outside Africa, and possibly against India’s Blue Tigresses on Wednesday, April 15 in their second encounter depending on Saturday results.

The winners of Saturday’s matches — both to be determined at Nyayo National Stadium — will face off in the final on Wednesday to be preceded by the third-place match pitting the losers of the first match. Any draw will go straight to a penalty shootout, with no extra time.

India’s Blue Tigresses were the first one to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport JKIA on Tuesday, Australia’s Matildas next and the Scorchers yesterday.

“Finally, welcome to Kenya Team Malawi,” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, Hussein Mohammed on the FA’s media platform. “Football truly unites the world, and we are honored to host you for the 2026 FIFA Women’s Series. We look forward to an exciting and competitive tournament, and we hope you enjoy your stay in Kenya.”

Australia, led by captain Sam Kerr, who plays for English Women’s Super League club Chelsea, are ranked 15th in FIFA World Rankings, India are the second-highest ranked at 67th, Kenya on 133rd and Malawi 153rd.

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations, whose purpose is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another.

As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development.

Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili will use the high-profile friendlies as critical preparation for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) in Morocco in July in which the team is drawn with defending champions Nigeria, North Africans Egypt and neighbours Zambia.

The WAfCON was scheduled to be held from last month but was rescheduled to July following a request by the hosts. Ahead of the postponed dates, the Scorchers were to open their campaign against the Super Falcons followed by Egypt and wrapping up Group C against fellow Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) side, Zambia.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya on his official Facebook page that this being the Scorchers’ first participation in the FIFA Women’s Series, it is “a key milestone in giving our team valuable international exposure and competitive experience”.

“This opportunity is a deliberate step towards building a stronger, more cohesive, and competitive squad. We are grateful to FIFA for significantly supporting the costs of this tournament, and to our hosts, Football Kenya Federation, for their warm reception.”

The FAM boss also indicated that captain Tabitha TC11 Chawinga and her sisters Temwa TC6 won’t be available for the Series — Tabitha through injury and Temwa recovery from a season ending injury, which her team Kansas City Current cannot afford to release so soon after being taken out of the injury list.

Haiya wished the two a quick recovery, saying: “Your presence is always felt, and we look forward to your return. I am greatly encouraged by the emerging and motivated rising young players who continue to step up, embrace responsibility, and seize the moment when called upon. This is how teams grow, and the future remains bright.”