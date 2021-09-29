K30m target exceeded for ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames’ fundraising golf tourney as NICO Group sponsors K5m

NICO Group’s Lorraine Phiri hands over the sponsorship to Jabbar Alide

* Vice-President Chilima to be amongst 100 golfers sent to participate on Saturday October 2

* Teams of two are to be sponsored by corporates or individuals at K300,000 each team

* There is a huge financial deficit of close to K700 million to be addressed

* To fully prepare and have the team to competitively participate at the 2022 AFCON finals

By Duncan Mlanjira

The target of K30 million that was set for the ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames’ fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, October 2 at the Lilongwe Golf Club has been exceeded but Football Association of Malawi (FAM) urges wellwishers to continue their support towards the Flames’ preparations and participation at the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was disclosed on Wednesday when the Flames resource mobilisation taskforce received a K5 million sponsorship from the country leading financial service provider NICO Group through NBS Bank and Eris Properties.

Chairperson of the Flames resource mobilisation taskforce, Justice Jabbar Alide — who is also FAM first vice-president — said there is a huge financial deficit of close to K700 million to be addressed to fully prepare and have the team to competitively participate at the AFCON finals.

The expenses include air tickets worth close to K1.6 million for each of the member of the travelling delegation, dressing apparel and many other crucial costs, whose total is budgeted at K1.5 billion.

Thus Justice Alide appealed for more support towards the Flames resource mobilisation in pledges and participation in other fundraising activities lined up that include a dinner to be graced by the Head of State, President Lazarus Chakwera.

He applauded NICO Group for joining the Platinum category of sponsorship for the ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames’ golf tournament, which the country’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima is confirmed to participate.

He also took cognizance that NICO Group, whose top executives play golf — including its Group Managing Director Vizenge Kumwenda — is also going to field a team and that some members of staff for the company are part of the Flames resource mobilisation taskforce.

“As you can see, NICO Group — as the leading financial services provider — is playing a huge role in joining other corporates towards supporting the Flames to prepare, and not to just participate but to competitively participate.

“We are looking forward to future partnership with NICO Group. You should not tire out when we keep knocking at your door because FAM, as a national asset, needs to meet huge meet business resources to manage its day to day operations.

“These operations include having national teams at all levels to participate in international competitions year in and year out.”

He added that NICO Group’s support shows that as a homegrown business entity is very patriotic and proud of the national team’s qualification for the 2022 AFCON against all odds when they were not given a chance of doing so.

In her remarks at the cheque handover held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Lorraine Phiri they recognise the important role football plays for the people of Malawi as an entertainment as well as a creator of jobs across its entire supply chain.

She said when the national team does well it gives Malawian football fans a sense of pride in belonging to it and that as it travels and performs, it carries with it the Malawi nation identity.

“We saw it fit to be part of the [Flames resource mobilization] also as one way of celebrating our 50th Anniversary as a proud indigenous brand that offers comprehensive financial solutions in general insurance, life insurance, pension administration, asset management, capital market & investment as well as banking.”

The Kuyipatsa Moto Flames golf tournament is expected to be broadcast live on Mibawa TV and FAM Facebook page to avail FAM partners chance to exploit advertising collateral through advertising.

This VVIP tournament will be the first-ever fundraising golf tournament in Malawi to be broadcast live on national TV and the partnership between FAM and the golfing fraternity “has shown that through collaboration we can achieve great things”, as said by the taskforce’s spokesperson Tulipo Mwenelupembe — who is FAM’s marketing and broadcasting manager.

Chilima, a serious golfer long before he assumed the office of the Vice-President, participates in various charity tournaments and more recently he was amongst VVIPs in the fundraiser and launch of the Endowment Fund which Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) has set up to forever sustain the university’s teaching, research and needy students’ fees.

The Flames are in group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) member, Zimbabwe.

The host country Cameroun are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde; Group C has north African giants Morocco alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D with AFCON seven-time champions Egypt alongside Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Algeria are in group E alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra-Leone and Equatorial Guinea in Group E while Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia are in Group F.

The hosts, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions — who are five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso in Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9.